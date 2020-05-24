The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Partition to be installed on buses to protect drivers from coronavirus

The partition is meant protect the drivers from coronavirus as well as passenger violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2020 14:59
A bus driver wears a mask following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
A bus driver wears a mask following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
To fight against violence against bus drivers and the dangers of the coronavirus, buses in Israel will be equipped with a protective partition to help drivers.
After increasing demand by the Bus Drivers' Association, the Transportation Ministry has mandated that each bus will have a protective partition installed inside, to separate the driver from potential aggressive passengers as well protecting them from the risk of contracting the coronavirus, N12 reported.
The partition will be installed in all buses once all permits have been cleared, and the various bus companies are encouraged to begin setting up buses to accommodate these new additions to their structure.
"We're glad that the Transportation Ministry adopted the partition plan," the Bus Driver's Association said. "Installing these will prevent violence against the drivers and the ludicrous reality which has been created where they have become the punching bag of the angry citizens."
A Channel 12 report stated in January the poor working conditions bus drivers have to contend with. The data revealed that in two instances, drivers of the Egged company did not take any breaks during their shift, while in two other cases, drivers both from Egged and Superbus took a break shorter than 15 minutes, considered insufficient to rest, eat and use the restroom.
"Drivers come to a situation that they drive nonstop for almost 12 hours and fall asleep at the wheel," said Amar Abu Seaman, a bus driver at Egged and a representative for the organization Power for Workers.
"We have tried to turn to the safety officer and nothing has helped. You get so nervous and stressed that it affects the passengers. At the level of fatigue of our drivers, the next accident that will claim a human life seems just around the corner. I'm scared," he added.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


Tags bus public transportation Coronavirus
