Passover: Bank Hapoalim subsidizes entrance to attractions over holiday

Admission to all sites and museums, activities and attractions and guided tours will be subject to advanced registration only.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2021 21:09
KATZRIN PARK is one of the attractions with free entrance over Passover. (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
 Bank Hapoalim is offering free entrance and guided tours to a number of sites, museums and national parks around the country over Passover.
This year the project offers new attractions, including the Ramparts Walk in Jerusalem’s Old City, Planetanya Science and Space Center, Neot Kedumim Park, Eco Kinneret Floating Laboratory, the Museum of Tractors in Ein Vered and Minkov Citrus Orchard Museum.
This year’s Passover project will offer free admission to the public at a variety of sites and activities of small tourism businesses in the South from the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in the Shikma Besor area, such as: Jojoba Visitors Center in Hatzerim, El Hayaen Ostrich Farm, Beerot BaNegev Settlement Heritage Center, Hemdat Hasadot Ecological Farm and Petting Zoo, Ba’ofan Bicycle Trips and workshops for blowing glass, iron and ceramics and art workshops by Shosh Segev.
In addition, the Passover project sponsored by Bank Hapoalim will this year offer over 30 free guided day and evening tours around the country, by the Eshkolot tour association. Among the tours that will be offered: a day tour in Rosh Pina, the “Forgotten Moshava,” a day tour in the Gilboa area Springs Park, a day tour in the Sha’ar Hagai area “Carmila the Green Mountain,” a day tour in the Ben-Shemen Forest, the evening tour “Lanterns in the Golan Heights,” the evening tour “The Jewish Story of Acre” and the evening tour of the Independence Trail in Tel Aviv.
Reuven Krupik, chairman of Bank Hapoalim and chairman of the Poalim BaKehila Foundation, said: “This year, with the expected return to routine, the term ‘Holiday of Freedom’ is gaining special significance. Bank Hapoalim, which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, is happy to maintain its annual tradition and celebrate with all the people of Israel on tours of museums, national parks and nature trails, free of charge. This activity is part of our long-standing tradition of working for society and the community.”
The sites will open free of charge on all weekdays from: March 29 to April 2. Monday-Thursday (29/3-1/4) are full activity days, and Friday, April 2, is a half day activity.


Tags Bank Hapoalim Judaism Passover
