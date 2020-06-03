Peace Now activists warn: Annexation will lead to war

Activists from the Peace Now movement protested in Tel Aviv on Wednesday Israel's plan to annex the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank on July 1, a press release reported. The activists hung a large banner from a bridge on the Ayalon Highway that said "there will be war over annexation." Peace Now Director Shaqued Morag called the planned annexation “a disaster for Israel.” She also said it is a “step without any connection to reality and without any diplomatic, defense or moral responsibility that will explode in all our faces.” Peace Now plans to launch a campaign against the annexation, which is a part of US President Donald Trump’s "Deal of the Century," to sway public opinion in the next few weeks. Several European countries, as well as Jordan, expressed their concern over the annexation. The annexation is meant to eventually lead to a Palestinian state in 70% of West Bank.