Peretz, Kajiyama hold third Japanese-Israeli economic dialogue meeting

Economy Minister Amir Peretz and Japanese Economy Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama held a virtual meeting on Tuesday as part of the third annual Japanese-Israeli economic dialogue.
Peretz remarked that in recent years Israel sees an unprecedented amount of investments in it from Japan’s direction. $1.1 billion were invested this past year alone, a record breaking number.
He remarked that such cooperation between the land of the rising sun and the start-up nation "will march the economy of Israel forward by many years."
The two countries are currently debating how to improve their relations in digital health and cyber tech with an option of creating a free trade agreement.
Various company heads who are active at the Japan-Israel Innovation Network (JIIN) discussed how to further Japanese-Israeli joint projects in 2021. A future conference with a focus on smart cities and clean-tech is also being planned.
If in 2016 Japanese investors were 1.8% of the foreign capital entering the country, in 2020 they were 11.1%. Israel exports to Japan goods and services estimated at roughly $924m, the trade relations between the two nations were around $2.8 billion dollars in 2020.
