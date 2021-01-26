The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Peretz leaves Labor to stay minister

When they decided to enter the government and Michaeli refused to be part of the coalition, Peretz could have had Michaeli removed from the party, but he chose not to do so.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 26, 2021 21:38
Labor leader Amir Peretz (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Labor leader Amir Peretz
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Economy and Trade Minister Amir Peretz announced on Tuesday night that he will be leaving the Labor Party that he headed until Sunday in order to remain in the cabinet.
New Labor head Merav Michaeli announced on Monday that her first act as leader of the party would be to remove Labor from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.
She told Peretz and fellow Labor Party Minister Itzik Shmuli that if they wanted to remain ministers, they could not remain part of Labor.
Peretz chose to remain a minister under Netanyahu and leave the party. Shmuli is expected to follow suit.
“I have no intention to be dragged into the campaign of hate that you are creating,” Peretz wrote Michaeli.
Peretz said it would be wrong of him to quit the cabinet because it would mean one less vote from the Center-Left. He also said there was no reason to resign from a caretaker government.
Shmuli and Peretz will represent the Blue and White Party in the government instead of Labor.
When they decided to enter the government and Michaeli refused to be part of the coalition, Peretz could have had Michaeli removed from the party, but he chose not to do so.
Michaeli said she wished Peretz well but Labor would not be part of a corrupt government.
Peretz said he would quit the Knesset and Shmuli is expected to do the same.
The next candidate on the combined Labor-Meretz-Gesher list that ran in the last election is former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon, who has retired from politics.
The two candidates afterward are former Labor MKs Omer Bar-Lev and Revital Swid.


Tags Labor Politics Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: We remember

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by