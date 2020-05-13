Philanthropy driven by talented women

Roni Wolk, Chair of the LOTEM Committee for JNF-USA’s Task Force on Disabilities (Courtesy) Every May, JNF-USA holds Women’s Month to highlight and celebrate the thousands of women who support its philanthropic investments in Israel. Wolk proudly notes that members of JNF-USA’s women’s campaign - “Women for Israel” - serve as prominent community role models: “I believe women have a unique ability to influence and inspire others…some would say we’re more persuasive than men. For example, once a year, we invite husbands and partners to a Women for Israel event. Then, we are able to see the full impact of our women when their families become major donors because the husband joins their wife in supporting Israel through JNF-USA.”

Throughout her life, Wolk has supported various local philanthropic endeavors. “I knew that JNF-USA supported Israel by planting trees, and while I’ve donated hundreds of trees over my lifetime, it wasn’t until I retired and wanted to give back that I became more involved with JNF-USA and learned about the true depth and breadth of their impact.” However, she didn’t realize her true power to influence change until she became a JNF-USA lay leader: “It was a growth experience for me! I am not the same philanthropist I was 10-years-ago, and I’ve found that with JNF-USA, you learn and grow along the way.”

Wolk also believes that women are drawn to JNF-USA because they see the organization’s impact on people with disabilities: “Women give to charity for many reasons; however, they always do it with their hearts. My husband had a brother who was profoundly disabled and naturally, this had an immense impact on my husband and me. Today, we are involved with JNF-USA’s efforts to help Israelis with disabilities. We feel a deep sense of satisfaction in supporting LOTEM, an incredible organization that gives special needs school children in Israel the opportunity to laugh and learn through hands on experiences tailored to their abilities. When I see happy and smiling children benefiting from this program I think like a grandmother. I am glad these children are being given the chance to contribute like everyone else!”

Thanks to the generosity of a special partner, every gift made to JNF-USA’s Women’s Campaign will be matched up to $1 million through May 31, 2020. Donations can be made at jnf.org/wfi





