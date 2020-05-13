The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Philanthropy driven by talented women

Every May, JNF-USA holds Women’s Month to highlight and celebrate the thousands of women who support its philanthropic investments in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2020 17:38
LOTEM makes Israel accessible for people with disabilities (photo credit: Courtesy)
LOTEM makes Israel accessible for people with disabilities
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Roni Wolk firmly believes that today, women have the power to do anything they want, and while she admits that sounds cliché, she sees today’s generation of young women feeling more empowered than any previous generation. Wolk, who serves as Chair of the LOTEM Committee for Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) Task Force on Disabilities, views the involvement of women in philanthropic movements like JNF-USA going beyond the financial realm – and her message to up-and-coming female leaders is clear: “For whatever you can give monetarily, you can give so much more in terms of your talent and empowering other women to step forward and be their best. Give with you heart, your soul, and your talents – and always be a role model for other women.”
Every May, JNF-USA holds Women’s Month to highlight and celebrate the thousands of women who support its philanthropic investments in Israel.  Wolk proudly notes that members of JNF-USA’s women’s campaign - “Women for Israel” - serve as prominent community role models: “I believe women have a unique ability to influence and inspire others…some would say we’re more persuasive than men. For example, once a year, we invite husbands and partners to a Women for Israel event. Then, we are able to see the full impact of our women when their families become major donors because the husband joins their wife in supporting Israel through JNF-USA.”
Roni Wolk, Chair of the LOTEM Committee for JNF-USA’s Task Force on Disabilities (Courtesy)Roni Wolk, Chair of the LOTEM Committee for JNF-USA’s Task Force on Disabilities (Courtesy)
Throughout her life, Wolk has supported various local philanthropic endeavors. “I knew that JNF-USA supported Israel by planting trees, and while I’ve donated hundreds of trees over my lifetime, it wasn’t until I retired and wanted to give back that I became more involved with JNF-USA and learned about the true depth and breadth of their impact.” However, she didn’t realize her true power to influence change until she became a JNF-USA lay leader: “It was a growth experience for me! I am not the same philanthropist I was 10-years-ago, and I’ve found that with JNF-USA, you learn and grow along the way.”
Wolk also believes that women are drawn to JNF-USA because they see the organization’s impact on people with disabilities: “Women give to charity for many reasons; however, they always do it with their hearts. My husband had a brother who was profoundly disabled and naturally, this had an immense impact on my husband and me. Today, we are involved with JNF-USA’s efforts to help Israelis with disabilities. We feel a deep sense of satisfaction in supporting LOTEM, an incredible organization that gives special needs school children in Israel the opportunity to laugh and learn through hands on experiences tailored to their abilities. When I see happy and smiling children benefiting from this program I think like a grandmother. I am glad these children are being given the chance to contribute like everyone else!”
Thanks to the generosity of a special partner, every gift made to JNF-USA’s Women’s Campaign will be matched up to $1 million through May 31, 2020. Donations can be made at jnf.org/wfi



