The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PLO official to Post: Palestinians dissatisfied with Bennett gov’t

Palestinians ready to resume peace talks ‘under any circumstances’

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 28, 2021 17:08
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a debate on the fight against violence in the Arab society. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a debate on the fight against violence in the Arab society.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
The Palestinians are not satisfied with the new government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett because it hasn’t made any serious changes in the Israeli policy towards settlements, PLO official Ashraf al-Ajrami said on Wednesday.
The Palestinians also do not expect the Israeli government to resume the stalled peace process with Israel any time in the near future, Ajrami, who previously served as the Palestinian Authority Minister for Prisoners Affairs, told The Jerusalem Post.

Ashraf al-Ajrami (Photo credit: Courtesy)Ashraf al-Ajrami (Photo credit: Courtesy)


 
He predicted that the Biden administration would not exert pressure on the Israeli government at this stage to return to the negotiating table with the Palestinians.
“The new government in Israel is different than the previous one that was headed by Benjamin Netanyahu,” said Ajrami, who currently serves as a member of the PLO’s Committee for Interaction with Israeli Society.
“The Netanyahu government was very right wing and its policies were based on a far-right ideology. The new government, however, has Labor, Meretz and an Arab party. Therefore, the new government can’t be worse than the Netanyahu government. It can even take some steps to change the reality on the ground, but not to the point of going to a real peace process to solve the conflict. The steps it takes could pave the way for the resumption of peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel.”
According to Ajrami, the Palestinians are ready to return to the peace talks with Israel “under any circumstances and at any time.”
“But,” he clarified, “This depends on the issues that would be discussed during the negotiations. We will return to the talks if the goal is to reach a lasting solution to the conflict on the basis of two states for two peoples. If Israel is prepared to go to serious and real peace negotiations on the basis of these principles, the Palestinian leadership would be ready to resume the peace talks immediately.”
Ajrami told the Post that the Palestinian leadership does not believe that the Biden administration will put pressure on Israel to immediately enter negotiations with the Palestinians about reaching a solution to the conflict.
“The current Israeli coalition is fragile and it is not ready to revive the peace process, especially because there are three right-wing parties that reject a settlement on the basis of a full Israeli withdrawal to the 1967 borders,” Ajrami said.
He revealed that the Biden administration has told the Palestinians not to pin high hopes on the new Israeli government regarding the possibility of a breakthrough in the peace process.
“On the other hand, there is no doubt that the Biden administration will exert pressure on Israel to take some limited steps to improve the situation on the ground in the Palestinian-controlled areas and to prepare the atmosphere for additional measures that may come later,” the Palestinian official said.
“The Biden administration has affirmed that its policy towards the conflict is based on the two-state solution and this is good news for the Palestinians. This, in addition to the announcement by this administration that it will reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem and resume financial aid to the Palestinians. Moreover, this administration is opposed to any unilateral moves by Israel, including settlement construction and changing the status quo in Jerusalem.”
Ajrami said that there is a “serious dialogue” between the Palestinian leadership and the Biden administration about the steps that need to be taken to enhance the peace process and improve the situation on the ground. He confirmed that the Biden administration had recently asked Israel “to help the PA, which is facing a sharp economic crisis.”
Ajrami pointed out that there was fear in the US and Israel about the possible collapse of the PA, a move which, he said, will undoubtedly result in chaos and lawlessness in the West Bank.
The Israelis and Americans have an interest in preserving the PA and strengthening it, he said. “They want the Palestinian Authority to continue its role in fulfilling its duties towards the Palestinian population and continuing to ensure stability and security,” Ajrami said.
He acknowledged, nonetheless, that the PA leadership’s credibility has been seriously undermined due to a number of developments, including the decision to call of the parliamentary elections that were supposed to take place on May 22 and the death of anti-corruption activist Nizar Banat while in PA custody.
The Palestinian leadership, Ajrami argued, has failed to explain its position and policies to the Palestinians, while its rivals managed to win the sympathy of the people. 
But this does not mean that the recent protests that erupted in the West Bank following the death of Banat pose an imminent threat to the PA, he said.
Ajrami noted that the protesters were not speaking in one voice and do not seem to be united. “Some are demanding reforms, while others are calling for regime change and want President Mahmoud Abbas to step down,” he remarked. “There are too many slogans and contradictory goals and interests.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Palestinian Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Crunch time to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by