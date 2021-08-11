The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PM Bennett launches plan to fight crime in Arab sector

The announcement of the new plan comes after five Arab citizens were murdered in one week in Israel.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 11, 2021 15:33
PM Naftali Bennett and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai at announcement of plan to combat violence in Arab society (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
PM Naftali Bennett and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai at announcement of plan to combat violence in Arab society
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett launched a plan to combat crime in Arab-Israeli society and inaugurated a designated department to handle the issue at the Kiryat Ata police station on Wednesday.
The prime minister stressed that the new government is "determined to act and fight tirelessly, persistently and consistently, with all its might against crime and violence in Arab society."
The new plan will include a number of measures to increase the police presence in Arab localities and on nearby roads, including the addition of 1,100 positions to Israel Police and new police stations. The plan will also provide economic and integrated enforcement against criminal organizations and the implementation of advanced technologies to support enforcement and prevention efforts.
Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev added that the plan to combat crime in Arab-Israeli society would include legislation, the dismantling of crime families and that the government would work alongside Arab-Israeli leaders.
Bennett also announced that the police had completed Operation Sword's Blow on Wednesday, in which dozens of illegal weapons were seized and dozens of suspects were arrested simultaneously from over 200 locations around the country, including Ar'ara, Rahat and Kfar Kana.
The announcement of the new plan comes after five Arab citizens were murdered in one week in Israel.
"At the end of one of the most painful and bloody weeks in Arab society, in which five Arab citizens were murdered in circumstances related to violence and crime, the launch of the Crime Prevention Division (CPD) with the participation of the prime minister, the internal security minister and senior police officers is very symbolic," said the Abraham Initiatives organization on Wednesday. "It is to be hoped that the establishment of the department will herald a change in the fight against crime, but only the test of results is important."
The organization stressed that "a solution to the scourge of violence will not come from policing and enforcement alone, and the treatment of the deep causes of the phenomenon of violence and crime must also be advanced, as we have repeatedly demanded and in line with the director-generals' report published about a year ago."
The Abraham Initiatives added that the NIS 1 billion budget set aside for civilian aspects of eradicating violence is a step in the right direction, but won't be enough to address deep factors.
The Personal Security Index report published by the Abraham Initiatives organization last year stated that widespread reform throughout all branches of the government is necessary to combat increasing violence and insecurity in Arab-Israeli communities.
Abraham Initiatives co-CEO Amnon Be’eri-Sulitzeanu told The Jerusalem Post at the time that "violence and crime is the outcome, the manifestation, of a systematic neglect and discrimination and underdevelopment of the Arab community and Arab citizens in Israel for many decades."
The root of the problem can be traced to education, housing, employment and a lack of recreation, sports and cultural facilities, he said.
While policing and enforcement are important and also need to be improved, “policing is only the Band-Aid” and only deals with issues after they become issues, he said. “To prevent and to change the root causes, the Israeli government needs to develop and execute a long-term plan that includes almost all of the government ministries and agencies.”
Some 69 Arabs have been killed in violent incidents since the beginning of the year, including 57 citizens and 12 non-citizens, according to the Abraham Initiatives. Some six Arabs have been killed by police.
Of those killed, 10 were women and 34 were under the age of 30.
Some 113 Arab-Israeli citizens were murdered and hundreds were wounded in 2020, according to advocacy groups. In comparison, 89 Arab citizens were killed in 2019.
In 2019, Arab-Israelis conducted a series of protests and strikes against government and police failures to deal with violence in Arab communities. Similar protests occurred in 2020 as well.
As of April, 2021, there were 1,966,000 Arab citizens of Israel, comprising 21.1% of the population. 


Tags Israel Police Naftali Bennett crime murder Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by