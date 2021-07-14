The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PMO: Netanyahu’s ‘failings’ allowed Iran closer to a bomb than ever

Netanyahu repeated his criticism of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for agreeing to "no surprises" with the US when it comes to countering the Iranian threat.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 14, 2021 14:33
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu exposes files that prove Iran’s nuclear program in a press conference in Tel Aviv, in 2018. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu exposes files that prove Iran’s nuclear program in a press conference in Tel Aviv, in 2018.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu sparred over who is to blame for advances in Iran’s nuclear program.
Netanyahu repeated his criticism of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for agreeing to "no surprises" with the US when it comes to countering the Iranian threat, in an article for Israel Hayom.
"What will happen if and when the US will return to the nuclear agreement. Does anyone think it will agree to Israeli military actions that will endanger the agreement?" Netanyahu wrote.
The opposition leader said his "friends in the US" expressed concern that Israel's voice is not heard in the US in opposition to the Iran nuclear deal. 
"The answer is simple. The government of surrender says clearly, 'we will solve the problems with the US behind closed doors,'" Netanyahu wrote. "Instead of speaking in a loud and clear voice to enlist American public opinion in favor of Israel and against a return to the nuclear deal, the current government is doing nothing."
A source in the Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu was “prime minister for 12 years, up until a month, and his neglect was what allowed Iran to reach the most advanced point ever in its nuclear program.”
Last week, Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency that it has taken steps to produce uranium metal enriched to 20%, to be used as reactor fuel. This brings Iran's nuclear project to a more advanced stage than any country without nuclear weapons is known to have reached.
The source close to Bennett said that “this is the inheritance Bennett received, and from here, he will navigate and fix it with all the tools he has.
“This is a severe failure,” he added. Netanyahu “knows his and is trying to throw the responsibility onto others.”
The PMO source accused Netanyahu of preferring to give speeches with props as part of his Israeli election campaign, rather than take critical action.
“The gap between rhetoric and action has never been greater,” the source said, echoing remarks by Bennett in the Knesset earlier this week.
The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect negotiations to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran deal signed in 2015.
The agreement restricted Iran’s uranium enrichment and gradually lifted US sanctions on Iran, expiring in 2030 and allowing Iran to get close to breaking out to a nuclear weapon. The Trump administration left the JCPOA in 2018, opting for heavy sanctions to pressure Iran, instead, and the Biden administration began talks Iran in Vienna in April to return to the deal.
The sixth round of indirect US-Iran negotiations ended in early June, before the presidential election in Iran. Ebrahim Raisi, a judge responsible for thousands of executions and sanctioned by the US for human rights violations, won that election. 
The date for the resumption of negotiations, and whether Raisi will opt to continue at all, remain unclear.
“As of today, no one, including Iranians, has an answer to” when the talks will continue, Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Kommersant this week.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Naftali Bennett Nuclear Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by