Police completes preparation to ensure safe Passover and Easter holidays

Police completed on Thursday a series of steps meant to ensure that maximum safety is provided to all Israelis during the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays. Starting from March 29, cars will not be allowed into the Old City of Jerusalem and the public will be encouraged to use public transportation. The light rail will increase its operations to better serve the public. This year, the Priestly Blessing will be held at the Western Wall on two days (Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30) instead of the usual one. The event usually attracts tens of thousands of Jewish tourists and worshippers.
The police warned that, since many Jewish Israelis are not home during the Seder meal and hold it with family members and friends, this is also the time of year when many homes are broken into, adding that it will continue to thwart thieves and defend citizens during the holiday.
