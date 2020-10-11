The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police searching for suspected murderer Dimitri Tzignok

Dimitri Tzignok is suspected of murdering his partner Anastasia Klein, who passed away on Saturday at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 17:43
Israel police car (Illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel police car (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Police are searching for 52-year-old Dimitri Tzignok from Ramat Gan, suspected of violently attacking Anastasia Klein earlier in September, and leading to her death on Saturday.
Klein, Tzignok's former partner, passed away at the age of 52 on Saturday night at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, after succumbing to her injuries, which police suspect were inflicted by Tzignok.
Tzignok reportedly violated his house arrest for the second time on Sunday, as police forces have announced a wide scale search in an attempt to apprehend him.
Two weeks ago, Tzignok allegedly violated his house arrest and was spotted at the Sourasky Medical Center dressed up as a prison guard. At the time, police suspected that Tzignok had come to "finish the job" of killing Klein, but didn't have the evidence to support the theory.
The State Attorney's Office issued a request to perform an autopsy on Klein's body, in order to determine whether she died as a result of a blunt force trauma caused by hitting the edge of a table, as Tzignok has claimed, or from a stabbing inflicted by Tzignok, as police suspect is the case.
Klein, a Ukrainian national, reported on September 5 that Tzignok had attacked her and tried to rape her. However, afraid to seek medical attention due to her lack of legal status in the country, Klein waited a week before seeking treatment. This delay reportedly served to worsen her condition.
Tzignok was initially arrested after Klein's friends contacted the police on September 12, but was later released to house arrest after complaints were withdrawn. Police attempted to arrest him again after he was identified at the hospital. However, he evaded security and returned home, initially denying that he'd been at the hospital. He was later released on house arrest, which he violated again on Sunday.
The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags murder israeli police tel aviv sourasky medical center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by