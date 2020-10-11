Police searching for suspected murderer Dimitri Tzignok

Police are searching for 52-year-old Dimitri Tzignok from Ramat Gan, suspected of violently attacking Anastasia Klein earlier in September, and leading to her death on Saturday. Klein, Tzignok's former partner, passed away at the age of 52 on Saturday night at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, after succumbing to her injuries, which police suspect were inflicted by Tzignok. Tzignok reportedly violated his house arrest for the second time on Sunday, as police forces have announced a wide scale search in an attempt to apprehend him. Two weeks ago, Tzignok allegedly violated his house arrest and was spotted at the Sourasky Medical Center dressed up as a prison guard. At the time, police suspected that Tzignok had come to "finish the job" of killing Klein, but didn't have the evidence to support the theory. The State Attorney's Office issued a request to perform an autopsy on Klein's body, in order to determine whether she died as a result of a blunt force trauma caused by hitting the edge of a table, as Tzignok has claimed, or from a stabbing inflicted by Tzignok, as police suspect is the case.Klein, a Ukrainian national, reported on September 5 that Tzignok had attacked her and tried to rape her. However, afraid to seek medical attention due to her lack of legal status in the country, Klein waited a week before seeking treatment. This delay reportedly served to worsen her condition.Tzignok was initially arrested after Klein's friends contacted the police on September 12, but was later released to house arrest after complaints were withdrawn. Police attempted to arrest him again after he was identified at the hospital. However, he evaded security and returned home, initially denying that he'd been at the hospital. He was later released on house arrest, which he violated again on Sunday. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.