Police officer saves driver's life after experiencing cardiac arrest

A 70-year-old driver lost consciousness and then control over his vehicle while driving on Yigal Allon St. in Tel Aviv, after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to N12. Police officers called to the scene by witnesses quickly realized that the driver was in need of immediate life-saving medical intervention, after failing to find his pulse. One of the police officers, a former combat medic and a first aid instructor, used CPR techniques in an attempt to restart his heart.While performing CPR, she contacted Magen David Adom paramedics and updated them on the driver's condition as they were making their way to the scene. Thanks to her background and skills, the driver's life was saved. The driver was taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, after the paramedics stabilized him on scene. Finally, several hours later, after the driver's condition improved, the police officer made a surprise visit to the hospital to see the person whose life she helped to save.