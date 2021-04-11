Amir Raz, the police officer who confessed to shooting and killing his wife Diana in February was declared fit to stand trial by a psychiatrist, Israeli media has reported. The Central District psychiatrist presented his decision to the Lod District Court on Sunday morning, where a discussion regarding extending Raz's arrest was taking place. The recommendation presented by the psychiatrist convinced the judges to extend Raz's arrest until the legal proceedings against him are completed. Diana's mother and sister, who were present during the discussion, were heard shouting toward Raz: "Raise your head, open your eyes, you've killed your own kids" and "now you'll suffer."
Diana's mother Neli later told reporters outside the courtroom that she was not surprised by the psychiatric diagnosis. "I knew he was fit to stand trial. He turned our lives upside down. We need to be strong. He will get what he deserves; I want him to suffer."
According to media reports, Raz called his mother to ask her to pick up his kids following the alleged murder. He then phoned his commanding officer and confessed to the murder. Diana Raz, the victim of the confessed murder, was a couples mentor and led married pairings through the challenges of overcoming marital complications.The family was living at Naale in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council when the alleged murder took place in their shared home. Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.
אמה ואחותה של דיאנה דדבייב מטיחות באמיר רז: "אפס, רצחת את המשפחה שלך"@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/Kq79L8DCIz— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 11, 2021
Raz was arrested in early February on the suspicion of killing his wife Diana with his service gun. He is suspected of first stabbing his wife in the lower part of her body and then shooting her twice.
דיאנה רז, RIP, עד מתי https://t.co/0Ctev1stcj— Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) February 6, 2021
