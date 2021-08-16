The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police open investigations against ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen

Police will investigate "a number of issues connected to Cohen," primarily a $20,000 gift Cohen's daughter received for her wedding.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2021 05:50
MOSSAD DIRECTOR Yossi Cohen. (photo credit: FLASH90)
MOSSAD DIRECTOR Yossi Cohen.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli police has opened investigations against ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen over "a number of issues connected to Cohen," Channel 13 reported on Sunday.
This follows the recommendations by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who ordered an initial probe into a monetary affair affiliated with Cohen earlier this month.
Cohen's daughter received a $20,000 gift for her wedding from Australian billionaire tycoon James Packer.
He was advised by a Mossad lawyer that accepting the gift was permitted, he said at the time. He later returned the money when the issue became controversial.
Cohen has said he regretted that he and his daughter accepted the gift, but he did not think it was problematic at the time in light of how wealthy Packer was and since there was no quid pro quo or request involved.
The police will also look into a suspicion that Cohen relayed information to a woman with whom he had a close relationship during the end of his term as Mossad chief, Channel 13 reported, following a story released by their news site.
However, the main investigation appears to be regarding the gift from Packer.
Australian gambling tycoon James Packer looks on during day two of the Commonwealth Business Forum in Colombo November 13, 2013 (credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE)Australian gambling tycoon James Packer looks on during day two of the Commonwealth Business Forum in Colombo November 13, 2013 (credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE)
Packer has become a lightning rod on Israel’s political scene due to a number of probes he has been drawn into. They have harmed his business and led to him admitting he is bipolar and has been involved in controversial conduct on various occasions.
Many top Israeli officials on the Right and Left were close to the long-time Israel supporter and did not know of his problematic character at the time, Cohen has said.


Tags Mossad police yossi cohen investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by