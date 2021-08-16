Police open investigations against ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen

Israeli police has opened investigations against ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen over "a number of issues connected to Cohen," Channel 13 reported on Sunday.

Cohen's daughter received a $20,000 gift for her wedding from Australian billionaire tycoon James Packer. This follows the recommendations by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who ordered an initial probe into a monetary affair affiliated with Cohen earlier this month.

has said he regretted that he and his daughter accepted the gift, but he did not think it was problematic at the time in light of how wealthy Packer was and since there was no quid pro quo or request involved. He was advised by a Mossad lawyer that accepting the gift was permitted, he said at the time. He later returned the money when the issue became controversial. Cohen has said he regretted that he and his daughter accepted the gift, but he did not think it was problematic at the time in light of how wealthy Packer was and since there was no quid pro quo or request involved.

The police will also look into a suspicion that Cohen relayed information to a woman with whom he had a close relationship during the end of his term as Mossad chief, Channel 13 reported, following a story released by their news site.

However, the main investigation appears to be regarding the gift from Packer.

Australian gambling tycoon James Packer looks on during day two of the Commonwealth Business Forum in Colombo November 13, 2013 (credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE)