The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police positioned in Tur'an following continued violence between families

Police have been positioned in Tur'an for a few days in an attempt to defuse violent incidents that have been breaking out regularly in the last few days.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 23, 2021 19:32
Police have been positioned in Tur'an due to a continued violent confrontation between two dominant families in the town, January 23, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police have been positioned in Tur'an due to a continued violent confrontation between two dominant families in the town, January 23, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police forces were dispatched to the town of Tur'an in northern Israel due to a continued violent confrontation between two dominant families in the town, police reported.  
Police have been positioned in Tur'an for a few days in an attempt to defuse violent incidents that have been breaking out regularly between members of two big families in the town which have led to several casualties, police reported. 
Violence broke out again on Friday, when members of the rival families began tossing rocks and burnt tires toward one another. Gunshots were heard as well, before police arrived to the scene and prevented the incident from escalating further. 
Dozens of police officers were involved in separating between the fighting sides, with violence being directed toward them in the process. 
Five suspects were arrested for disrupting public order, attacking police officers and owning a carlo submachine gun. The police noted that it will ask the court to extend their arrest. Searching the area, police later discovered hidden Molotov cocktails ready for use and a gas grenade. 
Improvised Molotov cocktails found in Tur'an by police, January 23, 2020. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Improvised Molotov cocktails found in Tur'an by police, January 23, 2020. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
On Saturday, a man in his 20s was shot in his lower torso area and was evacuated to the Poriya Medical Center in light condition. At the same time, riots took place in other areas of Tur'an, with police reporting three suspects arrested so far. 
The violent incidents in Tur'an involve normative families, police noted, some of which include public officials. According to the police, the reason for the violence relates to issues connecting to the looming elections.    


Tags Israel Police violence Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by