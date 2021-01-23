Police positioned in Tur'an following continued violence between families

Police have been positioned in Tur'an for a few days in an attempt to defuse violent incidents that have been breaking out regularly between members of two big families in the town which have led to several casualties, police reported.

Violence broke out again on Friday, when members of the rival families began tossing rocks and burnt tires toward one another. Gunshots were heard as well, before police arrived to the scene and prevented the incident from escalating further.

Dozens of police officers were involved in separating between the fighting sides, with violence being directed toward them in the process.

Improvised Molotov cocktails found in Tur'an by police, January 23, 2020. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Five suspects were arrested for disrupting public order, attacking police officers and owning a carlo submachine gun. The police noted that it will ask the court to extend their arrest. Searching the area, police later discovered hidden Molotov cocktails ready for use and a gas grenade.

On Saturday, a man in his 20s was shot in his lower torso area and was evacuated to the Poriya Medical Center in light condition. At the same time, riots took place in other areas of Tur'an, with police reporting three suspects arrested so far.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The violent incidents in Tur'an involve normative families, police noted, some of which include public officials. According to the police, the reason for the violence relates to issues connecting to the looming elections

Police forces were dispatched to the town of Tur'an in northern Israel due to a continued violent confrontation between two dominant families in the town, police reported.