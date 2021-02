13-year-old victim of suspected gang rape in Sharon region found

According to the suspicion, the minor, who regularly stays at an educational institution in the south of the country, fled from there with her friend. It is still unclear how the connection was made with those involved, but according to her claims, the four raped her one by one, inflicting severe injuries on her, following which she was evacuated to room 4 at Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera . At the end of the investigation, it was unequivocally determined that she was in fact a victim of rape.The minor described to the investigators the shocking incident, and was then transferred to the care of welfare officials at her place of residence. After the girl was transferred to a shelter in the Center region, she fled the scene and in a conversation in coordination between the victim's mother and the relief clerk who accompanies her, it was decided that she would stay at her mother's house until a committee was held in her case.It should be noted that the minor was also sexually abused in the past, then due to her young age and since she stopped cooperating with the police and the relief clerk following threats against her and her mother, the case was closed for lack of evidence and the mother had to move to where they live today.The girl's mother said that "the investigation is underway, and I beg the police be allowed to do their job. The girl is in a bad condition, she has been severely assaulted and all we want is for the case to be fully ."