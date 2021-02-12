13-year-old victim of suspected gang rape in Sharon region found

Israel Police recently opened an investigation into an affair centered on a 13-year-old minor who allegedly fell victim to a gang rape committed by three people, while one other person was standing and watching. Police have begun investigating the affair, but no suspects have yet been arrested. On Friday morning the girl was found several hours after she disappeared from her mother's house.
According to the suspicion, the minor, who regularly stays at an educational institution in the south of the country, fled from there with her friend. It is still unclear how the connection was made with those involved, but according to her claims, the four raped her one by one, inflicting severe injuries on her, following which she was evacuated to room 4 at Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera. At the end of the investigation, it was unequivocally determined that she was in fact a victim of rape. The minor described to the investigators the shocking incident, and was then transferred to the care of welfare officials at her place of residence. After the girl was transferred to a shelter in the Center region, she fled the scene and in a conversation in coordination between the victim's mother and the relief clerk who accompanies her, it was decided that she would stay at her mother's house until a committee was held in her case.It should be noted that the minor was also sexually abused in the past, then due to her young age and since she stopped cooperating with the police and the relief clerk following threats against her and her mother, the case was closed for lack of evidence and the mother had to move to where they live today.The girl's mother said that "the investigation is underway, and I beg the police be allowed to do their job. The girl is in a bad condition, she has been severely assaulted and all we want is for the case to be fully ."
The local authority where the minor's family lives stated: “The case is known and intensively treated by the welfare services. Due to the privacy of the individual and the fact that the incident is under police investigation, we are prevented from giving additional details."
"Immediately upon receiving the complaint from the police on suspicion of sexual offenses committed on the minor, an investigation is currently underway," said Israel Police. "Naturally, we will not go into detail about ongoing investigations, but we will note that as part of the investigation, a variety of actions were taken, and the police will continue to investigate the case thoroughly and carry out all the necessary actions in order to investigate the truth."
