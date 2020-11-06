Police stop 2,000 Palestinians illegally going to pray at Temple Mount

Israel's Border Police stopped approximately 2,000 Palestinians who were illegally in the Old City of Jerusalem on their way to the Temple Mount on Friday, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit. The people were stopped as part of a joint operation by Border Police and Israel Police and was intended to round up Palestinians who are illegally in Jerusalem and return them to Palestinian territories on police busses. The operation began Friday morning and continued into Friday afternoon. The operation was part of wider efforts to prevent infiltration into Jerusalem of those attempting to pray in Jerusalem's Old City. Security forces fear that this illegal entrance for prayer was an opportunity for possible terrorists to enter the city.
