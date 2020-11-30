The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Policeman sexually pressures woman in crisis, gets community service

"The defendant abused his job and his uniform to satisfy his sexual desires for a weak and vulnerable woman," said the judge.

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 01:48
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative) (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Former Israel Police officer Shmuel Katz, who was convicted of breach of trust after making sexual overtures to and sexually pressuring a woman in distress he was sent to help, was sentenced to six-months of community service on Sunday.
The judge who sentenced Katz said the sentence was too light, calling it "unworthy and wrong," but saying that the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department asked for the six-month sentencing and that the court does not generally lengthen sentences beyond the demands of the suit.
"The defendant abused his job and his uniform to satisfy his sexual desires for a weak and vulnerable woman," said the judge.
"If not for the longstanding practice by which courts are not more severe with defendants that what the suit claims, I would have sentenced the defendant to [a longer sentence]."
In addition to the community service, Katz will also be on probation for five months and pay NIS 4,000 to each member of the woman's family.
According to the indictment, Katz went to the woman's home in 2018 to ensure that she was not a danger to herself after police received a report from a hotel that the women called saying she was mentally unstable.
Katz had inappropriate conversations with the woman and put pressure on her to have sex with him, according to the sentencing document. The woman committed suicide two days after her interaction with Katz.
On the night Katz was sent to help her, Katz began to flirt with the woman over the phone before arriving at her home to check on her. When he was there, Katz asked the woman if she "messes around with married men," telling her he was married. Katz continued to contact the woman after leaving her home, saying sexually explicit things, including telling her she needs a "man to wake up with in the morning...  to occasionally get hit in a way that moves your bones."
He later returned to her house another time that night. Katz went to the woman's house alone on the second visit, and it is unknown what happened when he was in her house, according to the sentencing.
Katz ensured that the woman's son was not home before returning to her home.
The woman's children also expressed frustration that Israel Police sent a police officer instead of a social worker.


Tags Israel Police police sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by