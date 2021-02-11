The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Policeman who killed Ethiopian Solomon Tekah back to work mid-trial

Israel Police placed the policeman on forced leave in July 2019.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 20:20
A protester confronts a policeman during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on July 2 over the shooting death of 19-year-old Ethiopian- Israeli Solomon Tekah
A protester confronts a policeman during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on July 2 over the shooting death of 19-year-old Ethiopian- Israeli Solomon Tekah
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
The policeman who is on trial for the negligent homicide of Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah was shockingly restored by the police to full time operational status late Thursday.
The Justice Ministry's Police Investigations Department which probed his conduct and filed the indictment against him with the Haifa Magistrate's Court, with the trial starting in February 2020, was not consulted and completely blindsided by the decision. 
A police spokesperson had not responded to a request for clarification by press time, but Tekah's family was outraged.
Tekah was killed by the policeman, whose name remains under gag order, under disputed circumstances in June 2019.
The police placed the policeman on forced leave in July 2019.  
In an unusual opening statement at the trial in February 2020, Judge Zaid Falahsaid, “Violence, demonstrations and media will not influence the court – only admissible evidence. I will not hesitate to acquit or to convict. An acquittal will not place any stain on the deceased or his community. A conviction will not place any stain on the police.”
Recent witnesses as the trial have favored the defense, providing evidence that the policeman genuinely felt in danger when he fired on Tekah.
Though former state attorney Shai Nitzan had also considered a murder charge early on and had considered closing the case, he eventually settled on negligent homicide because the policeman fired negligently, and the shooting lead to Tekah’s death.
Tekah’s killing shook the country which led to nationwide protests by the Ethiopian community over their perceptions of dangerous discrimination of them by police and racism against them generally.
New allegations were constantly emerging, including that Tekah and some of his friends were chasing the policeman when he fired on them wildly without looking. Other narratives say that Tekah and his friends were pursuing the policeman and that they hit him twice with rocks, but that they still kept their distance, did not advance towards him at the moment that he fired and did not present a danger warranting more than firing in the air, at most.
Although the policeman’s conduct in this case would be problematic – due to his possibly being pursued or rocks being thrown – which would undermine a more serious murder or manslaughter charge.
In July 2019, the Police Investigations Department (PID) sent a letter to the parents of Tekah defending the findings of both the police ballistics department and of the state’s forensics institute (independent from the police) that the bullet, which the policeman fired and which killed Tekah, was a ricochet.
THIS ISSUE is also of crucial importance, because if the policeman fired at the ground and not directly at Tekah, then he could not be charged with more than involuntary manslaughter as was recommended by the PID.
The parents have condemned the lenient charge of negligent homicide for a killing as a whitewash of the policeman, who, they say, acted under racist presumptions in a situation where no obvious crime was being committed, certainly not one requiring any use of force.


