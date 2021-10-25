Policeman with long-COVID recognized as handicapped

A policeman suffering from long-COVID was recognized as handicapped due to a work accident by the National Insurance Institute (NII).

The policeman, who serves in the police's Traffic Branch, contracted the virus from a co-worker, according to a claim to the NII filed by lawyers Gil Krauss and Shiri Alon.

Since being infected, the policeman suffered from ailments such as breathing difficulties, attention deficit disorder, short-term memory loss, headaches/migraines, muscle aches, liver problems, high blood pressure, and more, according to the claim.

The officer was hospitalized a number of times and will need to go through a long period of rehabilitation, after which he will likely receive a disability stipend for the remainder of his life.

If someone contracts the virus at his or her workplace, that person has a right to be recognized as having suffered a work accident, Krauss and Alon explained. This depends on providing proof that the virus was indeed contracted at the workplace, which may be easier to prove for immediate responders such as health workers and policemen, they said.

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The NII's recognition of long-COVID symptoms as a work accident is very important, the lawyers added, since if the symptoms worsen the handicapped person can easily file a claim for increased compensation. In addition, people who were handicapped due to work accidents are eligible for a number of benefits in the HMOs, the lawyers added.

They are also eligible for refunds on medical expenditures that are related to their injury, including rehabilitation treatments and medical cannabis.