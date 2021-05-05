Amir Peretz not running for president

Economy Minister Amir Peretz announced on Wednesday that he will not be a candidate in the race for president that will be held no later than June 9.

In a Facebook post alongside a picture of him with two of his granddaughters, Peretz announced that he decided to spend more time with his family after 37 years in politics.

"I wish success to the candidates running for the post at this challenging time," he wrote. "They have much work ahead in bringing about the national reconciliation that is so necessary at this time."

The race must be held at least a month before President Reuven Rivlin's term ends on July 9. A date has not yet been set by Knesset speaker Yariv Levin. Because the race must be at least three weeks, the last date for it to be set is May 19.

The candidates are expected to include former Labor Party chairman Isaac Herzog, former Labor Party minister Shimon Shetreet, former Likud MK Yehudah Glick, former Labor MK Michael Bar-Zohar, solar energy pioneer Yosef Abramowitz and possibly Israel Prize-winning educator Miriam Peretz.

