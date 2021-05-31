The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Anti-Netanyahu coalition hits snags in negotiations

The different parties have been fighting over minor portfolios and membership in the security cabinet.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 31, 2021 15:57
YESH ATID leader Yair Lapid and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett arrive at the President's Residence this week (composite photo).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
YESH ATID leader Yair Lapid and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett arrive at the President’s Residence this week (composite photo).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Efforts by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to build a governing coalition that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced new challenges on Monday.
Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu sparred over the Agriculture and Aliyah and Integration portfolios.
Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman complained to his faction that he had already sacrificed enough. He said Blue and White had agreed to give his party the Agriculture portfolio and they cannot have it back.
Liberman accused Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of "building an alibi" by engaging in a "holy war" over such a modest post.
Blue and White responded that the party was committed to the success of the new government being formed and "recommends to everyone to conduct their negotiations behind closed doors and not in unnecessary public statements."
Gantz told the Bar Association conference in Eilat on Monday that he needed to be rewarded for giving up the premiership that he was set to receive in November, according to the previous coalition deal.
Blue and White is also complaining that the party was given only one minister in the security cabinet when other parties were given two.
There are also fights between Yesh Atid and New Hope over the Knesset speaker post and the Communications Ministry.
Lapid downplayed tension between parties in the coalition he is forming, saying there are always negotiations ahead of a deadline and he is sure compromises will be reached. 
"If you want to know why we have to change the leadership in Israel, go and listen to Netanyahu's speech, which was a dangerous and unhinged speech by someone who has no limits anymore," Lapid told his faction. "There are still plenty of obstacles in the way of the formation of the new government. Maybe that's a good thing because we'll have to overcome them together. That's our first test. To see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal."
Asked when he will tell President Reuven Rivlin that he can form a government, Lapid said the deadline is Wednesday night but he will try to finalize all the coalition deals sooner so he can tell Rivlin earlier.  
There was significant progress in coalition talks overnight, a source in the change bloc said Monday morning.
The teams of Yesh Atid, Yamina, New Hope and Blue and White worked until after 3 a.m. and are continuing on Monday.
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz admitted that building such a diverse coalition would be a challenge.
But he said it would be preferable to embarking on a fifth election, which would enable Netanyahu to remain in office.
Labor leader Merav Michaeli told her faction that she was proud that one of the portfolios her government will receive is the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. She said it was important to improve relations with progressive American Jews and the Democratic Party in the US. 
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar said on Monday that any compromise with Netanyahu would have led to him remaining in power, even if Netanyahu would not have gone first as PM.
He added that when he formed his party, he said he was committed to replacing Netanyahu, that he has kept to that promise and that he will succeed. He quoted Menachem Begin, warning that a single party ruling too long leads to corruption.
Netanyahu's Likud Party said in a tweet on Monday that "The left failed to return to power for two decades, and then came Bennett and Gideon." 
"Many lofty words will not be able to hide the simple truth that Gideon and Bennett are trying to hide: it is possible to form a right-wing government in a short time, instead of galloping into a dangerous left-wing government. It's not too late to recover," the party stated.


