Anti-Netanyahu coalition hits snags in negotiations

Efforts by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to build a governing coalition that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced new challenges on Monday.

Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu sparred over the Agriculture and Aliyah and Integration portfolios.

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman complained to his faction that he had already sacrificed enough. He said Blue and White had agreed to give his party the Agriculture portfolio and they cannot have it back.

Liberman accused Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of "building an alibi" by engaging in a "holy war" over such a modest post.

Blue and White responded that the party was committed to the success of the new government being formed and "recommends to everyone to conduct their negotiations behind closed doors and not in unnecessary public statements."

Gantz told the Bar Association conference in Eilat on Monday that he needed to be rewarded for giving up the premiership that he was set to receive in November, according to the previous coalition deal.

Blue and White is also complaining that the party was given only one minister in the security cabinet when other parties were given two.

There are also fights between Yesh Atid and New Hope over the Knesset speaker post and the Communications Ministry.

Lapid downplayed tension between parties in the coalition he is forming, saying there are always negotiations ahead of a deadline and he is sure compromises will be reached.

"If you want to know why we have to change the leadership in Israel, go and listen to Netanyahu's speech, which was a dangerous and unhinged speech by someone who has no limits anymore," Lapid told his faction. "There are still plenty of obstacles in the way of the formation of the new government. Maybe that's a good thing because we'll have to overcome them together. That's our first test. To see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal."

Asked when he will tell President Reuven Rivlin that he can form a government, Lapid said the deadline is Wednesday night but he will try to finalize all the coalition deals sooner so he can tell Rivlin earlier.

There was significant progress in coalition talks overnight, a source in the change bloc said Monday morning.

The teams of Yesh Atid, Yamina, New Hope and Blue and White worked until after 3 a.m. and are continuing on Monday.

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz admitted that building such a diverse coalition would be a challenge.

But he said it would be preferable to embarking on a fifth election, which would enable Netanyahu to remain in office.