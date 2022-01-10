The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu v. Olmert defamation trial opens

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert had called former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family 'mentally ill.'

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 08:50
Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu (L) and Ehud Olmert (R) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu (L) and Ehud Olmert (R)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The defamation trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family against former prime minister Ehud Olmert opens Monday morning before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, including NIS 837,000 of alleged damages for statements against the Netanyahus in two April 2021 interviews.
One of Olmert’s interviews was on April 12, 2021 to Democrat TV and the second interview was on April 21, 2021 on the Ophira and Berkowitz TV program.
During the first interview, Olmert called the Netanyahu family "mentally ill."
Within days, the Netanyahus had threatened to sue Olmert for NIS 1 million if he did not retract his statement.
In contrast, during the second interview, Olmert doubled down on his characterization of the Netanyahu family, explicitly refused to retract and laughed when one of his interviewers warned him he might be losing NIS 1 million.
Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert speaks at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference held in New York City, USA. April 29, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert speaks at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference held in New York City, USA. April 29, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Olmert's initial comment was said during an interview given to Democrat TV, in which he heavily criticized the current government and its conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had NIS 100 billion to hand out as unpaid leave grants ... if we had invested 10% of that in the public health system in the past two or three years, we would be in a completely different situation!" he said.
He also expressed optimism in establishing a government without Netanyahu, noting that "the Likud is losing its power" and expressing hope that New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar keeps his word and not support any coalition with Netanyahu.
However, Olmert's positive approach did not extend to Netanyahu himself, expressing some controversial comments about Netanyahu and his family. "What can't be fixed is the mental illness of the prime minister and his wife and son," Olmert said, adding that "under regular circumstances, any psychiatrist with a healthy conscience ... would tell you that they need to be hospitalized. They are sick people."
Netanyahu family lawyer Yossi Cohen responded to Olmert at the time saying, "It is hard to overstate the level of wickedness, maliciousness and despicableness in your comments that include premeditated and serious slander meant to humiliate and scorn my clients, while making them a cause for ridicule and contempt in the eyes of the public and to damage their positions."
Olmert had openly criticized Netanyahu and his government for years, going as far as saying that Netanyahu was responsible for destroying Israeli democracy.
In defending against the defamation claims, Olmert is expected to use a mix of arguments, including: his claims are true and widely shared by the Israeli public, by global leaders and by those close to the Netanyahus as well as that his statements were clearly opinion and that no one seriously would think he was giving a professional medical evaluation of the family.
Leading into Monday’s hearing, the Netanyahus tried to use the Omicron outbreak to attend only by video or to start the hearing late, but were shot down by Judge Amit Yariv.
He said it was disrespectful of the court to make such requests, especially only 24 hours before the hearing and threatened to penalize them if they did not attend and on time.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


