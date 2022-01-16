The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett dismisses speculation over plea deal with Netanyahu

"The government of Israel is working and will continue to work well and quietly, day by day, for the citizens of Israel," Bennett said. 

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 12:31
Head of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett gives a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 05, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tried to end speculation over the political impact of a plea deal with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting.
"The political commentators can set aside their speculation and their graphs and stop worrying," Bennett told his ministers in his first response to the negotiations. "The government of Israel is working and will continue to work well and quietly, day by day, for the citizens of Israel." 
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman spoke against a plea agreement with Netanyahu on KAN Radio Sunday morning, saying that such a deal would be"unjust." He said his confidante, former Yisrael Beytenu deputy minister Faina Kirschenbaum, was given a ten-year jail sentence for crimes less severe than those of which Netanyahu is accused."
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz slammed the potential plea deal, writing on Twitter Sunday that "no one endangered the rule of law in Israel more than Netanyahu."
"Against the most corrupt, we must find justice," Horowitz wrote. "That is the interest of the public."
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)


