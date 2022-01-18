Bill to increase tax deductions for new olim passes Finance Committee

A bill that will add one tax deduction point for new olim and lengthen its use by a year passed in the Knesset Finance Committee on Tuesday, the committee's spokesman said.

New olim are currently eligible for income tax deductions that gradually decline for their first 42 months in the country. Most of the deductions focus on the first 18 months, and they add up to 7.5 tax deduction points. Each point is worth NIS 223 per month for 2022.

However, less than a third of the new olim actually gain from the current situation, since many spend their first year or two studying in ulpan, taking part in army preparatory programs or working in low-paying jobs that do not reach the lowest income tax bracket.

The new bill will add another year of eligibility which will grow to 54 months, and increase the size of the deduction from 7.5 to 8.5 points. The goal is both to encourage aliyah to Israel, and to allow current olim to enjoy the full extent of their rights, the committee spokesperson said.

The Finance Committee meets in the Knesset, June 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)