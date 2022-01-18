The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Bill to increase tax deductions for new olim passes Finance Committee

The bill, which still needs to pass three votes in the Knesset plenum, will add to the sum of the deduction that olim are entitled to, as well as lengthen eligibility from 42 to 54 months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 13:53
Olim arriving in Israel (photo credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)
Olim arriving in Israel
(photo credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)
A bill that will add one tax deduction point for new olim and lengthen its use by a year passed in the Knesset Finance Committee on Tuesday, the committee's spokesman said.
New olim are currently eligible for income tax deductions that gradually decline for their first 42 months in the country. Most of the deductions focus on the first 18 months, and they add up to 7.5 tax deduction points. Each point is worth NIS 223 per month for 2022.
However, less than a third of the new olim actually gain from the current situation, since many spend their first year or two studying in ulpan, taking part in army preparatory programs or working in low-paying jobs that do not reach the lowest income tax bracket. 
The new bill will add another year of eligibility which will grow to 54 months, and increase the size of the deduction from 7.5 to 8.5 points. The goal is both to encourage aliyah to Israel, and to allow current olim to enjoy the full extent of their rights, the committee spokesperson said.
The Finance Committee meets in the Knesset, June 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) The Finance Committee meets in the Knesset, June 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)


Tags aliyah israeli taxes economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by