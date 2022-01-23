The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Shas leader Arye Deri quits Knesset in plea deal

A plea deal required Arye Deri to resign from the Knesset, admit to minor tax offenses, pay a NIS 180,000 fine and avoid prison time.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 10:00
Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The veteran leader of the Shas Party, MK Arye Deri, submitted his resignation letter from the Knesset on Sunday to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, as part of a plea bargain agreement.
The deal, filed last month, required Deri to resign from the Knesset, admit to minor tax offenses, pay a NIS 180,000 fine and avoid prison time. But he is permitted to remain the leader of Shas.
Due to Deri’s public commitment to resign from the Knesset, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said he would not seek a finding of moral turpitude that could block him from running for the next Knesset.
Last Monday, the High Court of Justice rejected a petition to cancel the plea deal, telling the petitioners from the Movement for Quality Government it was premature to decide the issue of moral turpitude.
If he returns, it would not be the first comeback for Deri, who turns 63 next month and first became interior minister in 1988 and an MK in 1992.
SHAS LEADER MK Arye Deri, August 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)SHAS LEADER MK Arye Deri, August 2, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In 1999, Deri was convicted of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, and given a three-year jail sentence. 
Following his court-mandated cooling-off period, he returned to politics at the end of 2012 and was elected to the 19th Knesset.
Deri returned to his role as Shas leader in May 2013, following an intense fight with Eli Yishai, who replaced him when he went to prison.
He will be replaced in the Knesset by the next candidate on the Shas list, former MK Rabbi Yosef Tayeb, the leader of the party's French-speaking campaign.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report


Tags aryeh deri Knesset Shas taxes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must clarify its confusing COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu should take the plea deal and save Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Peace and the non-rational enemy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What should be demanded of Netanyahu in a plea deal?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Societal psychosis and the ‘mental illness’ excuse - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Sponsored Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by