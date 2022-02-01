Israeli technology involved in opening of first US autonomous store

The world's first fully-autonomous store is set to open in Fayetteville, Georgia on January 21, utilizing technology developed by the Israeli company Shekel, the company announced on Monday.

The store will be the first out of a new autonomous-store retail chain called Nourish & Bloom. Its technology was developed by combining three technologies: product identification technology by Shekel; consumer tracking technology by Japan's Hitachi; and a secure payment system and mobile app developed by UST (US Technology).

In order to shop, customers download the app and receive a barcode for identification. They only need to enter their means of payment once, as payment afterward is automatic. The shelves in the stores are equipped with Shekel's weighing system, which incorporates IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and artificial intelligence-based algorithms. The system recognizes when a product is taken off of a shelf and immediately adds it to the shopper's virtual carts. It also recognizes when a product is returned to the shelf and removes the item from the virtual cart.

The customer then leaves the store without having to pass through any form of checkout counter, and they receive the receipt directly to their emails. The "Smart Shelves" also send updates to the retailers about stock deficiencies and status.

The store also includes a small bistro where customers can sit and eat. They can also choose to have their purchases delivered to their homes via robots. In addition to the customers enjoying an easy shopping experience without checkout lines. The system enables local brands to reduce their carbon footprint and for customers to enjoy an easy shopping experience without checkout lines.

