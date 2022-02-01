The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli technology involved in opening of first US autonomous store

The Israeli company Shekel developed a "Smart Shelf" weighing system based on advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, which recognizes when a product is taken off a shelf.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 11:51
A fully-autonomous grocery store in Fayetteville, Georgia, which utilizes technology developed by the Israeli company Shekel. (photo credit: SHEKEL)
A fully-autonomous grocery store in Fayetteville, Georgia, which utilizes technology developed by the Israeli company Shekel.
(photo credit: SHEKEL)

The world's first fully-autonomous store is set to open in Fayetteville, Georgia on January 21, utilizing technology developed by the Israeli company Shekel, the company announced on Monday.

The store will be the first out of a new autonomous-store retail chain called Nourish & Bloom. Its technology was developed by combining three technologies: product identification technology by Shekel; consumer tracking technology by Japan's Hitachi; and a secure payment system and mobile app developed by UST (US Technology).  

In order to shop, customers download the app and receive a barcode for identification. They only need to enter their means of payment once, as payment afterward is automatic. The shelves in the stores are equipped with Shekel's weighing system, which incorporates IoT (Internet of Things) sensors and artificial intelligence-based algorithms. The system recognizes when a product is taken off of a shelf and immediately adds it to the shopper's virtual carts. It also recognizes when a product is returned to the shelf and removes the item from the virtual cart.

The customer then leaves the store without having to pass through any form of checkout counter, and they receive the receipt directly to their emails. The "Smart Shelves" also send updates to the retailers about stock deficiencies and status.

The store also includes a small bistro where customers can sit and eat. They can also choose to have their purchases delivered to their homes via robots. In addition to the customers enjoying an easy shopping experience without checkout lines. The system enables local brands to reduce their carbon footprint and for customers to enjoy an easy shopping experience without checkout lines.

People some with face masks shop for grocery at the mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on January 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) People some with face masks shop for grocery at the mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on January 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)


Tags hi-tech Artificial intelligence consumer goods
