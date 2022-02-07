The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu trial defense: 'An enormous plague broke out' in police spying in this case

Lead prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh said she still has no substantive report on the police spying issue, but is committed to giving an update specifically on the Netanyahu case.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 10:03

Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 10:06
FORMER PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Shas MK Arye Deri and ex-president Moshe Katsav – three different plea deals with different endings. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaul Elovitch lawyer Jacques Chen on Monday, on behalf of all defendants, told the Jerusalem District Court, "An enormous plague broke out" with the police spying on persons swept up in the public corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Chen demanded that the court stop the calling of witnesses until the situation is clarified and that it reconsider its decision from Friday to continue the case and resolve the police spying issues later in the week.

Further, he said, "there cannot be a trial of justice. We cannot learn the truth," until the police spying issue is clarified.

Judge Rivkah Friedman Feldman tried to dismiss Chen initially, asking him to wait until after witness cable authority legal adviser Dana Neufeld is called.

She said condescendingly, "you are talking about what someone said in the media. The prosecution is doing a review," implying the court would not get into the police spying issue until after she testified.

Nir Hefetz, with Shaul Elovitch behind him, arrives at the Jerusalem District Court last month for proceedings in the Netanyahu trial. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Nir Hefetz, with Shaul Elovitch behind him, arrives at the Jerusalem District Court last month for proceedings in the Netanyahu trial. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Chen pushed back saying, "I am not even merely talking about the rights of the defendants - what about the public's faith? How can this train continue to run?"

Further, Chen said, "the government cannot just say 'next witness'" as if there is not an earthquake around the spying scandal situation.

Lead prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh said she still has no substantive report on the police spying issue but is committed to giving an update specifically on the Netanyahu case by Tuesday as ordered by the court.

Tirosh said that the review regarding the impact of the police spying in the Netanyahu trial is being expedited separately from the wider check of the entire police force in a wider range of cases in the past several years.

She did not oppose the defense request for a delay in calling witnesses until there is a further update.

In addition, Chen said, "We are not actors and extras in a show."

As the hearing continued, Friedman Feldman changed her tone and started to press Tirosh about whether the prosecution will present a full picture on Tuesday.

Tirosh said the prosecution was even checking beyond Cases 1000, 2000 and 4,000, but Netanyahu's lawyer Amit Hadad said the prosecution was avoiding to look into police spying in the "old Case 1000" - aspects of Case 1000 the Illegal Gifts Affair that was closed and not included in the final indictment.

Hadad said we cannot believe the police who said, "there was nothing, there was nothing, there was nothing," and need to halt the trial until an outside check has been done on the police spying.

Further, Hadad said that NSO has a way to look backward at what police spied on even if the police erased it.



