Out of the kollel and into the office? Gov’t moves to get haredi men employed

Liberman’s statement was made during a Knesset meeting held to discuss the government’s plan to assist small businesses and the self-employed as the third year of COVID-19 rears its head.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 13:09
Haredim protest in Jerusalem against the conscription of ultra-Orthodox youth into the army. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The future may hold less mandatory study time for Torah scholars, following a statement from Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman wherein he addressed the issue of employment for ultra-Orthodox men in the labor force.

According to Liberman, the Finance Ministry is moving to reduce the number of hours necessary to study in order to receive a scholarship from the government, stating that the reduction in required daily learning time could be as drastic as 50%. “That is, for about 20 hours they will get the same as if they studied for 40 hours; this will allow them to go out to work,” he noted.

The move targets a rapidly growing and underemployed sector of the Israeli population, as the ultra-orthodox community stands to make up nearly one-third of the nation’s population within the next few decades. The government has made other moves in the past to integrate the ultra-orthodox community into the workforce, allocating over 1.5 billion shekels toward the cause since 2010 - in part, to send them to receive higher education. Over the last decade, the employment rate of women in the haredi sector leapt from 56% to 77% as of 2019 - their male counterparts achieved less growth, with just over 50% of haredi men employed by the end of the ‘10s.

Liberman’s statement was made during a Knesset meeting held to discuss the government’s plan to assist small businesses and the self-employed as the third year of the coronavirus pandemic rears its head.

Also addressed, in short, by Liberman was the need to discuss the rising cost of housing, combating domestic violence, and the employment of Arab women in the workforce. “We want to bring into the labor force the populations which have not yet joined those who work. We intend to increase the pie, reduce the gaps in Israeli society, and strengthen the middle class,” said the minister.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET) Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

On that note, he added, “We have already acted on these issues. For example, we increased the subsistence allowance for IDF soldiers by 50%, we increased the allowance for retirees who receive an income supplement of NIS 1.5 billion. This is already proof that we are not content with intentions, but are performing and budgeting on the ground.”



