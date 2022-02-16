The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sharansky: It's a pity the Jewish Agency can't pick a chairperson

Natan Sharansky says that the Israeli politicians have been abusing the role of chairman of the Jewish Agency and treating it only as an opportunity to offer a job to fellow politicians

By ZVIKA KLEIN, GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 20:50
NATAN SHARANSKY in 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS)
NATAN SHARANSKY in 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Former Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky criticized the selection committee for the next chairperson of the organization since it hasn't been able to decide on a final candidate for over eight months.

"It's a pity," Sharansky told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. "Unfortunately the election process requires a candidate to receive nine votes out of 10. Without ultimate support from the prime minister, it is almost impossible to receive such a score."

Sharansky says that the Israeli politicians have been abusing the role of chairman of the Jewish Agency and treating it only as an opportunity to offer a job to fellow politicians. "The current ministers' attitude towards the Agency can't be very positive if they recommend candidates that are so unsuitable for the job."

"There are candidates who the ministers stand on their hind legs for, yet there is no connection between their experience and the huge task of running the Jewish Agency," he said, adding that "The Jewish Agency long ago stopped being a place for chairmen who only qualify for the job since they are loyal to the current prime minister."

Sharansky has been in touch with all of the candidates, and knows the politics, and therefore claims that "I don't see anyone getting nine votes, and that is a pity – since there are some candidates who are not that bad. Not that bad at all."

The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I think we need to go to the prime minister and tell him: 'If you really want world Jewry to be your partner, then take them seriously.' I personally think that there are some good candidates even if they aren't affiliated with one party or another."

The seven candidates are former MK Ruth Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, former Israel ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former ambassador to the US Michael Oren, Belgian businessman Roby Spiegel and former minister Omer Yankelevich.

The voting would likely be between former MKs Calderon and Danon, who received the most votes two weeks ago, the sources in the Jewish Agency explain. Members of the committee were not optimistic that any of the candidates would receive the nine votes from the 10-member committee needed to be chosen. The committee was supposed to meet on Wednesday but instead, the vote has been finalized and will take place this upcoming Friday. 



