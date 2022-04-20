The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Coalition to face Chikli test next week

the Knesset House Committee will convene to consider formally declaring Yamina's MK Chikli a rebel who has left the party without following proper procedure.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 16:35

Updated: APRIL 20, 2022 16:58
New Knesset member Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset , ahead of the opening Knesset session of the new government, on April 05, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
New Knesset member Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset , ahead of the opening Knesset session of the new government, on April 05, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's governing coalition will face a key test on Monday morning when the Knesset House Committee will convene to consider formally declaring a renegade Yamina MK a hostile rebel who has left the party without following proper procedure.

If the committee passes the measure at Yamina leader Bennett’s request, Amichai Chikli would have to quit the Knesset immediately or face being banned from running with an existing party in the next election.

The move is intended to deter former coalition chairwoman Idit Silman and other potential rebels from voting against the coalition.

Party leaders will meet on Sunday to coordinate strategy for passing the proposal.

House Committee head Nir Orbach, who himself mulled leaving Yamina, has said he would vote in favor. But Ra’am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha will boycott the vote.

Those were the days: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Idit Silman in the Knesset in November. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Those were the days: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Idit Silman in the Knesset in November. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The opposition has been boycotting all votes in committees, which would guarantee the vote’s passage.

Yamina said Chikli has consistently voted against the party’s views, including in hundreds of votes on the state budget.

However, Chikli has said Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked have gone against the party’s views, not him. He tried unsuccessfully to compel Bennett and Shaked to attend the meeting and be grilled by opposition MKs.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Silman on Thursday, in a meeting that was set before she defected from the coalition.

Gantz asked Silman to continue voting with the coalition on security issues. He updated Bennett on the meeting.



Tags Knesset coalition Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by