The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Police considering investigation into MKs seen in violent incidents with police

The Investigations and Intelligence Division contacted the police districts where MKs were documented in violent interactions with Israel Police, asking for all materials to be transferred.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV, ARIK BENDER/MAARIV, ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
Published: MAY 14, 2022 21:51

Updated: MAY 14, 2022 21:54
Joint List MK Ofer Cassif after his brutal attack by police in Jerusalem, April 9, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Joint List MK Ofer Cassif after his brutal attack by police in Jerusalem, April 9, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel Police is expected to launch a criminal investigation into violent incidents from the past few days in which two MKs were documented in violent exchanges with police officers.

The Investigations and Intelligence Division contacted the police districts where the incidents took place so that they would transfer all materials, evidence and documentation from the incidents in order to formulate an initial assessment which will be presented to the attorney-general and to the legal adviser to the government.

The photographs and videos were viewed by police command, where they do not plan on accepting a reality in which publicly elected officials physically harm Israeli police officers who are sent out on important and complex missions in the name of the State of Israel.

On Friday, MK Ofer Cassif was filmed confronting a police officer that blocked his way to a protest in southern Mount Hebron.

"Today, we came to support the residents of Masafer Yatta who are facing the demolition of their homes and their expulsion from their land in light of the High Court ruling that denies international law," said Cassif following the incident. "The police officers repeatedly violated my immunity during the silent procession and prevented me from moving freely. One of the policemen threatened me when he told his friends, 'If [Cassif] continues, not only will I arrest him, I'll shoot him.'"

He continued, "That same officer refused to tell me his name and blamed me for threatening to run him over. The police once again lie to cover up its own violence, failures and crimes."

''MK Ofer Cassif crossed every line and behaved in a disgraceful manner when he hit a police officer in the head.''

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor)

"It is intolerable that MKs repeatedly exploit their immunity to make political capital on the backs of Israeli police officers and use physical violence against them. If they have an argument, they can turn it over to me rather than dealing with officers that are performing their duties with dedication in complex conditions."

He added that he intends to discuss the matter with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara. "I will not allow Knesset members, or anyone else, to attack police officers."

The physical and verbal attacks by Cassif on Israel and its symbols "have gone on for many years and so an indictment must be filed against him: his immunity must be removed and he must be prosecuted," said Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

This incident follows a similar one in which MK Ahmad Tibi (Ta'al) was documented helping a suspect escape from police during an arrest in Jerusalem shortly after the young man had been detained on suspicion of throwing a suspicious object.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is therefore expected to request the opening of a criminal investigation into the actions of the two MKs.



Tags ahmed tibi police violence Omer Bar Lev Ofer Cassif
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by