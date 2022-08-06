The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ra'am, Balad choose their Knesset representatives

The 591 attendees at the Ra'am conference only chose their first four candidates. The number one, two and four spots were not challenged and were merely reaffirmed by the assembly.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 20:31
Ra'am head Mansour Abbas at the Knesset plenum, January 4, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Ra'am head Mansour Abbas at the Knesset plenum, January 4, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

The Arab Israeli parties Ra'am and Balad held their primary elections on Saturday. Both parties held a conference in which delegates chose the candidates for the upcoming election.

Ra'am, which for the first time in Israeli history joined the coalition following the previous election, held its conference in Tirah, while Balad, one of the three parties that make up the Joint List, held its conference in Shfaram.

The only newcomer on the Ra'am list is Walid Alhuashla, who is the chairman of the Islamic Movement's General Assembly and Ra'am's Knesset faction coordinator. He served in the past as advisor to Ra'am MK Said Alharumi, who passed away on August 25. A resident of the town of Sawa in the Negev, Alhuashla is 41 and has an M.A. in political science from Haifa University.

The 591 attendees at the Ra'am conference only chose their first four candidates. The number one, two and four spots were not challenged and were merely reaffirmed by the assembly. Number one was reserved for the head of the list, Abbas, number two for a representative of the Center of the country and will continue to be occupied by MK Walid Taha, and number four for a woman, and will continue to be MK Iman Khatib-Yasin.

In the Balad primary, the party's only serving MK, Sami Abou Shahadeh, finished in first place. Former MK Matanes Shahadeh came in second. The third spot, which was reserved for a woman, was won by Dowa'a Hawash.

One of the billboards put up by Balad, as part of its campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saturday, January 16, 2020. (credit: BALAD SPOKESPERSON)One of the billboards put up by Balad, as part of its campaign against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saturday, January 16, 2020. (credit: BALAD SPOKESPERSON)

Shahadeh's statements

"Hundreds of committee members who represent the thousands of party members participated in Balad's primaries today," Abou Shahadeh wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to thank all the members today who chose their list for the next Knesset in a democratic way that respects the principles on which Balad was founded.

"We come out united behind the elected leadership to continue our path and build the project of [a state] for all its citizens," he wrote.

"We come out united behind the elected leadership to continue our path and build the project of [a state] for all its citizens," he wrote.

Sami Abou Shahadeh


