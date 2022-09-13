The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel and France to advance international coalition to battle antisemitism

Representatives of government ministries of both countries, civil society and the French Jewish community officials convened in Paris to discuss undergoing efforts to reduce antisemitism in France.

By RINA BASSIST
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 15:56

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 16:02
The Israeli and French delegations. (photo credit: RONIT BEN DOR / ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)
The Israeli and French delegations.
(photo credit: RONIT BEN DOR / ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)

PARIS – A joint Israel-France forum founded to battle antisemitism met for the first time since the COVD pandemic this week in Paris.

The dialogue was first launched in 2017 and has previously met four times. For two days, representatives of government ministries of both countries, civil society and the French Jewish community officials convened in Paris to discuss undergoing efforts to reduce antisemitic acts in Europe in general, France in particular.

"We took stock of all ongoing efforts in battling antisemitism, both on the national and the multilateral-European levels,” said French Ambassador Delphine Borione, in charge of human rights and battling antisemitism. “We are looking into our respective policies on education, research, remembrance. We are also looking into the issue of restitution of Jewish property stolen during the war by the Nazis."

Borione added that "It’s a dialogue which brings together different cabinet ministries. Organized by the special French delegation in charge of battling antisemitism, racism and anti-LGBTQ with the foreign affairs ministry, it also includes the interior, justice, education and culture ministries, present according to the themes we discuss. On the Israeli side, we have the foreign ministry, the diaspora affairs ministry, and the justice ministry. Yad Vashem is present, as well as experts and researchers on related issues and also representatives of the civil society, including the CRIF (umbrella organization of French Jews), Memorial de la Shoah, the Young Jewish Committee, etc."

For Borione, the dialogue presented an occasion to deplore the increase in antisemitic acts in France, especially online. "For instance, we had 400,000 antisemitic posts on social media in 2021 in France, out of 3.5 million worldwide. Almost half of French Jews had experienced in their lifetime, one way or another, antisemitic verbal of physical aggression.  

Israeli President Rivlin meets with President Macron of France ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, January 22, 2020 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)Israeli President Rivlin meets with President Macron of France ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, January 22, 2020 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

"At the same time, the dialogue yesterday and today offer us, the French side, an opportunity to demonstrate and reiterate our strong commitment, repeatedly expressed by the president, be it at the 2021 international forum on Shoah memorial and battling antisemitism in Sweden, at the annual CRIF dinner and on other occasions, to battle all forms of antisemitism.

"Some of the principal issues we have been discussing are education programs we are conducting, especially that of young students, supporting the work of French memorial institutions against Holocaust negation and distortion and advancing their educational projects, not just vis-à-vis schools, but also the formation of civil servants such as teachers, police officers, judges.

"We discussed at length [the] best ways of working with the social media giants, Facebook, Twitter, etc. France has taken very strong positions on that during its presidency of the European Union, including a legal framework to increase the responsibility of the social media platforms for deleting hate and antisemitic content. Unfortunately, we know that they don’t operate quickly enough."

Israeli Foreign Ministry statements

According to Ruth Cohen Dar, the director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Department for Combatting Antisemitism and Holocaust Remembrance, Israel is interested in advancing a mechanism of exchanging information, especially on monitoring the social networks.

“From the talks we had yesterday and today, it is clear to me that the French side is equally interested in such exchanges. That being said, such a mechanism of exchange could serve not only to study the scope of online antisemitism and the different forms it takes place, but also to share good practices and data on formations and other programs that each country has been carrying out."

Ruth Cohen Dar

“From the talks we had yesterday and today, it is clear to me that the French side is equally interested in such exchanges. That being said, such a mechanism of exchange could serve not only to study the scope of online antisemitism and the different forms it takes place, but also to share good practices and data on formations and other programs that each country has been carrying out," said Dar.

Shuli Davidovich, head of the foreign affairs bureau of world Jewish affairs and world religions diaspora department at the Israeli foreign ministry, says that Israel aspires to set up a sort of a coalition. "We are not necessarily speaking about a structured coalition, with defined criteria and a legal framework. A rigid structure would actually be more difficult to put in place, [and] more time-consuming. We would rather unite all interested partners in a looser coalition committed to the same values of battling antisemitism in all its forms."

Minister plenipotentiary at the Israeli embassy in France Ronit Ben Dor says that discussions with the French counterparts were frank and open. "The French participants avoided no issue, laying out the situation as it is. We spoke about sensitive issues, such as the murder of the French teacher Samuel Paty, and how hate speech is gaining terrain in France. Like us, France is interested in creating a global coalition. Hate and antisemitism, they noted to us, know no boundaries. "



Tags France europe france jews european jews antisemitism European commission
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
5

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by