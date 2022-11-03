Meretz officially out of Knesset for first time since party is formed

Meretz will not be a member of Israel's 25th Knesset, according to data from the Central Election Committee after 99.5% of the votes from Tuesday's election were counted.

Meretz earned 3.14% of the seats, below the electoral threshold of 3.25%. It needed just 3,800 more votes to pass, and its approximately 151,000 votes will not count in the division of seats, leaving the bloc led by Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu with 64 seats and the parties that oppose him with 56 seats.

"This is a very difficult moment for me, and for my friends in Meretz. The election results are a disaster for Meretz, a disaster for the country, and yes, also a personal disaster for me," Meretz Party leader Zehava Galon said in a video to her supporters after the announcement.

"A few days before the elections, when I already knew that the danger to Meretz was great and tangible, this exact nightmare crossed my mind. Of a Knesset without Meretz.

"For this [reason] I did what I never thought I would do again. When I saw that Meretz was in danger I returned to the throes of politics - hoping to save Meretz and the entire bloc," Galon said.

Meretz Party chairwoman Zehava Galon casts her vote at a voting station in Bnei Brak, during the Knesset Elections, on November 01, 2022. (credit: Roy Alima/Flash90)

She added that while she realized a few days before the election that her party was in danger, Prime Minister Yair Lapid "played with fire" and did not call on voters to support her.

"Not really a victory for the Right"

"The Right's victory, with its racist and oppressive partners - is not really a victory. There is an equal number of Israelis on one side and on the other, who believe in equality, human rights, ending the occupation and social justice.

"Because look at what is happening in all the countries in the world that are now going through a wave of neo-fascism. They are confronted by a great human spirit, which originates from the idea that all human beings are born equal. And no Kahanist, no fascist, no homophobic racist and chauvinist will extinguish this spirit," Galon said.

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli has yet to comment on the outcome of the elections. Her party will enter the Knesset with four seats, far less than the previous election, in which Labor won seven.