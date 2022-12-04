Lapid: Netanyahu's promises to "oversee" Maoz are lies

Prime minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu's statements that he would oversee ultra-conservative MK Avi Maoz's actions after Maoz receives control of the education system's external programs are false, outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"Netanyahu, you at least once knew how to lie," Lapid wrote. He accused the Likud chairman of knowing fully well that he would not be able to oversee Maoz's actions in what is known as the GEFEN unit – an acronym in Hebrew that means "pedagogic managerial flexibility" - but of promising oversight regardless.

The unit in question is responsible for “the development and leading of dialogue between societal sectors in the units of the Education Ministry while imparting skills for sharing processes and creating a culture of participatory governance.” Everything from art programs to science programs to political and societal programs are offered by external organizations with the approval of the unit.

The unit is currently part of the Education Ministry, but according to the coalition agreement between the Likud and Noam, it will be transfeered to the prime minister's office and placed under Maoz, who is openly anti-LGBT and chauvinistic.

"Netanyahu is saying it because he knows that he did a terrible thing – giving a dangerous racist a budget of over NIS two billion, with an open door into the hearts and minds of every student in Israel," Lapid wrote.

MK Avi Maoz from the Noam party arrives for a meeting with Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the President's residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud's realization

Lapid argued that even in the Likud there has been a realization that giving the unit to Maoz was a mistake , but that Netanyahu had no choice because he was "being extorted these days by people who are younger and more determined than him."

"It will not help him this time. Israelis are willing to turn a blind eye to many things, but not when it comes to their children," Lapid wrote.

Lapid's post on Sunday came after he and Netanyahu clashed on Facebook on Friday over a letter that the outgoing prime minister wrote to all of Israel's municipal leaders calling on them to use their authority to combat changes that Maoz will attempt to make.

Netanyahu “strongly condemned” what he called an attempt by Lapid to call on senior military officers and mayors to rebel against his future government. “Lapid’s behavior is dangerous and harmful to democracy,” Netanyahu wrote.

Lapid responded by stating he would “not take lectures” from Netanyahu on democracy. “You had no respect for democracy for even a single moment in the past 18 months. We will fight on and find every legal avenue to maintain Israel’s status as a Jewish, democratic and liberal state,” he added.

Netanyahu in an interview on NBC that was aired on Sunday brushed off US Jews' concern over the power given to Maoz. Netanyahu argued that Ra'am, an Islamist party that "answers to the Muslim Brotherhood and does not support LGBT or women's rights" was a part of the previous government and no one complained against that. Lapid's current comments were merely an excuse to stir up unrest and a symptom of not accepting the election results, Netanyahu argued.

Netanyahu stressed that he was the one who would "hold the steering wheel" of the upcoming government and that he would be the one to decide policy – and, as his record shows, he will not allow for LGBT and women's rights to be curtailed.

Tzvi Joffre and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report