Dershowitz to Jpost: Netanyahu should drop Supreme Court override plan

Defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has been vocal in supporting Benjamin Netanyahu against public corruption charges and remained close to the incoming prime minister over the years, told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that Netanyahu should back off a plan to override the High Court of Justice.

The interview is one of a series in a clear public campaign by Dershowitz to convince Netanyahu about how to handle the issue.

Although many different versions of what the plan might be have been floated in the media, the common denominator would be somehow reordering the country's separation of powers to favor the Knesset over the High Court much more than the way the law stands today.

The means to achieve this would be to make it easier for the Knesset to override any ruling by the High Court declaring a Knesset law or government policy unconstitutional.

Regarding these plans, Dershowitz said, “I am warning against and criticizing efforts to weaken the High Court and [efforts to weaken] the power of the High Court to strike down legislation which violates [pre-existing laws] laws and fundamental liberties.”

“The High Court is a very positive institution - for Israel and internationally,” he said.

He discussed how there are critics of the Israeli High Court both among human rights NGOs, but even more during this time period from the political right-wing.

Comparing the current political hostility by some in Israel to the High Court to the US, he stated, “In America – the right used to be strongly against the High Court” over the court’s undoing of segregation and endorsing abortion as a constitutional right.

However, “Now the left is against the High Court and wants to ‘pack’ the High Court” (Packing is the idea of politicians appointing many new like-minded High Court justices or forcing justices they disagree with to retire.)

“In the US, there are attempts by the left to weaken the High Court, to pack the court, to limit its jurisdiction. Some academics have said to ignore the court. There used to be attacks by the right, by white supremacist organizations” on the High Court whereas “today Israel is the mirror image,” he said.

Dershowitz said, “The High Court generally institutionally is not going to be left or right. It is going to apply the law. Sometimes this helps the left and sometimes this helps the right.”

Warning Israel’s right-wing, who is currently leading efforts to create a Knesset override of the High Court, he said, “Be careful what you wish for, you may end up hurting rights and values the right supports.”

“Nobody is ever happy with any High Court. It always moves toward one side or the other,” however he said what brings “stability is to apply the law.”

Complimenting Israel’s High Court, he said, "No country has higher level compliance with the rule of law, in large part because of the High Court. That works well in particular in international criminal tribunals. They know that Israel is a country in which the rule of law applies, often made by the High Court.”

In contrast, passing an override of the High Court, “would hurt Israel in the international judicial community - if the [international] community feels it [Israel] weakened the extraordinarily effective [Israeli] High Court.”

Asked what a tolerable or compromise override of the High Court might look like, Dershowitz said, “Some reform is always desirable to adapt old institutions to new realities,” showing a willingness to consider votes of a “supermajority” of the Knesset to override the court on some issues.

With 120 members, supermajority numbers that have been discussed as acceptable by academics or judges have included votes of 65, 70 or 80, so long as some part of the opposition joins a governing coalition. In contrast, the rumored plans to override the court mention mere 61 majority votes or even smaller majority votes, as long as there is a bare majority.

Besides favoring a supermajority, Dershowitz said, “It would also be better to say there is no override on basic human rights, civil liberties and basic laws. On the gas deal with Lebanon or making settlers leave Gaza – these are issues that are a mixture of politics and legislation, there would be more of a basis for overriding” the High Court, than for issues which directly and dramatically affect basic human rights.”

“They would never do it, but if they said [passed a Knesset law] gays don’t have basic legal rights to be together and the High Court struck that down because it [such a theoretical Knesset law] strikes down notions of equality - I would not allow an override [of the High Court], without a very strong supermajority or would not allow an override at all - my preference would be no override,” he said.

Pressed about the coalition’s plans to pass a new law to remove some of the limits against certain persons convicted of minor crimes serving as ministers, in order to make Shas party leader Ary Deri to serve as a minister, Dershowitz divided his response into two.

“I take no position on Arye Deri. I don’t know about the case,” he said.

However, regarding whether the Knesset should be able to amend the law to make Deri eligible and override the High Court if the court tries to block that amendment, he said, “Issues of that kind should be subject to perhaps an override because it doesn’t involve the basic function of civil liberties, but the right of a person to serve in the government. It is much more suitable for legislation than for judicial review.”

Continuing, he asked rhetorically, “Who is a Jew – that is going to be extremely complicated. The law of return. That obviously involves religion, legislation, equality - and a range of issues, it is extraordinarily complicated as a matter of policy. I am not talking as a lawyer, but as a Jew.”

“The state, the government should make decisions about who is a Jew based on secular democracy policy considerations and different than the way the rabbinate makes halachic determinations. The two are different. Hitler didn’t follow Halacha [Jewish Law]. The law of return was passed in part in reaction to the unwillingness [of other countries] to take in Jews in grave danger. History has to be taken into account, it does have a vote, but not a veto. Religion has a vote, but not a veto,” he said.

Questioned about how Netanyahu has responded to his advice, Dershowitz said, “he welcomed the fact that I was analyzing the issue in the way I analyzed it. He urged me to continue to say what I believed. He is a man who has always tried to achieve a balance. He is not an extremist.” He thought Netanyahu was still open to alternatives.

“People in his cabinet might legitimately be called extremists,” stating he had spoken to Religious Zionist Party MKs Betzalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who listened very politely, “but I don’t think they think accepted my view.”

According to Dershowitz, “Netanyahu over the years has always been a defender of the High Court…But he is trying to form a government.”

He added, “I don’t think his personal concerns should influence institutional decisions…I have a lot of faith in him trying to achieve the balance,” in addressing concerns that Netanyahu’s own personal legal troubles could influence his handling of the courts.

Honing in on the damage he thought reducing the High Court’s powers could have on Israel’s position before the International Criminal Court, he said, “The ICC does not have jurisdiction over Israel for a number of reasons. Israel did not sign on to the convention. Israel, even if it adopts all the changes [to the High Court] which I disagree with, would still satisfy the criteria for complementarity [that the ICC can only step in if a country does not probe allegations against its people]. The Israeli judiciary would still be among the best in the world.”

“It would take an incredible double standard to bring Israel in front of the ICC in the face of how many countries have done things so much worse, not having been brought in front of the ICC. If you ranked legal systems regarding basic human rights, Israel is in the top 1%,” said Dershowitz.

He said that bringing Israel before the ICC “would have a much greater impact on the credibility of the ICC than the credibility of Israel…The idea that Israel has been singled out by the BDS movement and by the ICJ [International Court of Justice] just shows Israel is being subjected to a double standard.”

“If Israel were to adopt these changes, it would weaken these positions in the international community…I will have more [legal] weapons to fight with if the power of the [Israeli] High Court” is left intact,” according to Dershowitz.

Dershowitz also had a more personal message that he wanted to share with the Israeli and broader Jewish public.

Dershowitz addresses Epstein scandal

In 2019, Virginia Giuffre, who was a victim of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sued Dershowitz alleging he defamed her when he denied her claims against him regarding the sexual abuse scandal.

Dershowitz filed a counter-defamation claim.

In early November, Giuffre agreed to drop allegations against Dershowitz, stating she “may have made a mistake” when she lumped him into the sexual abuse scandal.

Her statement to the media said that “I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz had from the beginning consistently denied these allegations.”

Giuffre continued, “I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.”

At the time, Dershowitz issued a statement that “I am gratified that Virginia Giuffre has dropped all of her claims against me and has admitted that she now recognizes she may have made a mistake in identifying me.”

A joint statement from Giuffre and Dershowitz said, “the resolution does not involve the payment of any money by anyone or anything else.”

Dershowitz told the Post that the scandal had not only harmed him and his family but that, “I would like to defend Israel full time on campuses around the world and in international tribunals…It limited my ability to defend Israel. I hope that will no longer be the case.”

Dershowitz rattled off a number of prominent venues which no longer accept him for speaking events and which have not yet invited him back, hoping that the news from early November will reverse the situation.

He urged people to read his book: Guilt By Accusation: The challenge of proving innocence in the age of #MeToo,” which also has a corresponding edition in Hebrew, to understand the full background and make up their own minds.