Doctors should be allowed to refuse care to LGBTQ+ people - RZP MK

Another Religious Zionist MK says that hotel owners should be allowed to deny gay people the right to reserve a room.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 13:17

Updated: DECEMBER 25, 2022 13:26
MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israeli doctors should have the right not to provide medical care to people from the LGBTQ+ community if it is against their religious belief and there is another doctor who can treat them, Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Struk said on KAN radio on Sunday morning.

"We need to stop treating halakha [Jewish law] as something that is less valuable," Struck said. "The country's laws express its moral code," she added.

Struk was commenting on the fact that both RZP and United Torah Judaism's coalition agreements with the Likud included an amendment that would enable private businesses to refuse to provide a product or service due to religious belief if the same product or service could be obtained in near proximity at a similar price. This could include situations such as an orthodox barber refusing to shave a client with a razor – which is prohibited in Jewish law; a man or woman refusing to serve a member of the opposite gender; and people refusing service to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This also means that a hotel owner may refuse to provide a room to a gay couple, RZP MK Simcha Rothman also said on KAN radio on Sunday morning.

"Let's make it simple," Rothman wrote on Twitter. "Liberty means that people can also do things that I do not like. Freedom of speech means that one can also say things that are unpleasant about religious people, Arabs or LGBTQ+. Freedom of occupation means that a person is also allowed not to behave nicely to clients, and boycott [a certain community] or not, and the clientele will or will not punish him for it.  That is liberty. Shocking, right?" Rothman wrote.

Protesters take part in a LGBT community members protest against discriminatory surrogate bill in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2018. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

The law's nickname is the "Motti Steinmetz Law," named after a haredi musician whose gender-segregated concert in Afula was deemed illegal discrimination by the High Court of Justice in August 2019, according to RZP's spokesperson. The purpose of the law is to allow for such concerts, and was not intended to whitewash discrimination, the spokesperson said.

Netanyahu distances himself from the comments

Prime minister-elect and Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself from Struk's comments.

"MK Orit Struk's comments are unacceptable neither to me nor to members of the Likud," Netanyahu said in a statement. "The coalition agreements do not enable discrimination against LGBTQ+ people or harm their rights to receive services like every citizen in Israel. The Likud will ensure that there will be no harm to LGBTQ+ people or any Israeli citizen."

"The Likud will ensure that there will be no harm to LGBTQ+ people or any Israeli citizen."

MK Benjamin Netanyahu

"Netanyahu is weak and is leading us to a dark halakhic state," wrote outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter. "He does not even condemn these statements because he is unable to."



