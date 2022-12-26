Knesset speaker announces Netanyahu able to form gov't

Knesset speaker and Likud MK Yariv Levin officially announced to the Knesset plenum on Monday that Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu had succeeded in forming a government.

Netanyahu now has a week to present the government to the Knesset and receive its ratification.

The announcement came after Netanyahu made the announcement to President Isaac Herzog late Wednesday night. According to the law, the announcement must be made at the next Knesset plenum meeting, which took place on Monday afternoon.

Netanyahu government set for Thursday vote

A number of reports on Monday indicated that Netanyahu will not wait the full week, and hold the special plenum meeting already on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Since Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin is expected to resign in order to serve as Justice Minister, Thursday's plenum will also include a vote for a new speaker.

Prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the funeral of Rabbi Haim Drukman on December 26, 2022 in Masu'ot Itzhak. Rabbi Drukman passed away at the age of 90. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The fully signed coalition agreements need to be presented to the plenum at least 24 hours prior to the ratification session. This means that Netanyahu will need to place the full coalition agreements on the Knesset floor by Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Netanyahu has yet to publish a fully signed agreement with any of the parties other than United Torah Judaism – which was only signed by its Hasidic faction, Agudat Yisrael.

UTJ's two factions clash over Goldknopf's cabinet seat

Degel Hatorah, the Lithuanian faction of UTJ, reportedly changed course on Wednesday night and demanded to reopen the agreements, allegedly because they did not agree to Agudat Yisrael chairman MK Yizhak Goldknopf's joining the cabinet.

The national security cabinet makes life-or-death decisions, and this was not permitted according to halacha (Jewish law), Degel Hatorah argued.

However, Agudat Yisrael claimed that this was just a ruse and that the actual rift had to do with something else entirely – money.

The coalition agreement with UTJ includes a clause that cancels outgoing communication minister Yoaz Hendel's kosher cellphones reform, and gives the power back to a special haredi council over specific cellphone numbers that are guaranteed to be "kosher," thus enabling them to oversee whether or not their constituents were indeed using "kosher" phones.

However, Degel Hatorah is demanding that in addition to canceling the reform, the coalition agreement include a clause that will allow it to form a separate rabbinic committee of its own for the same purpose. This committee will be slightly more lenient – and may allow the use of certain cellphone models that the former council did not.

This would enable haredi businessmen to sell these models for a profit. Degel Hatorah's spiritual leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein's great-grandson, Motti Peli, allegedly called Degel Hatorah leader Moshe Gafni on Wednesday and demanded that Gafni not sign the agreement unless the demand for a new council is met. Peli is a businessman and may be connected to people who stand to earn profit from this, Agudat Yisrael argued.