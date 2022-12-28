January 6 riot in Israel? Likud MK tells police he's concerned

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin expressed concerns on Tuesday that a "Capitol 2 incident," similar to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, could take place during the swearing-in of the new government on Thursday, according to Walla news.

Levin convened a meeting at the Knesset on Tuesday with police chief Kobi Shabtai, Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman, Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yuval Chen and other officials from the police and the Knesset Guard.

Knesset speaker-designate Amir Ohana and the next coalition chairman Ofir Katz also attended the meeting, as Katz is set to serve as interim speaker during the plenary session on Thursday.

Levin expressed concerns that opponents of the incoming government would break into the Knesset building or block access roads to the building. Ohana also raised concerns that MKs could participate in protests, stressing that they should be allowed to demonstrate while following the law.

Last year, Levin reportedly held similar discussions with security officials concerning a possible storming of the Knesset, despite there being no intelligence indicating that such an attack was being planned, according to N12.

AN EXPLOSION caused by a police munition is seen as supporters of then-US president Donald Trump riot in front of the Capitol Building, January 6, 2021. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

It is unclear if there is any intelligence indicating that any unrest is being planned for Thursday.

Over half of Israelis believe an incident like the Capitol insurrection could happen in Israel

In January 2021, about 56% of Israelis stated that they believed that an incident like the storming of the Capitol could happen in Israel, according to a poll published by Maariv.

23% of respondents stated at the time that they were sure such an incident could happen in Israel, while 33% estimated that there could be such an incident.

77% of those who believed that such an attack could happen in Israel belonged to the center-left bloc, compared to 28% of the right-wing bloc.

44% of the respondents stated that they believed that such an attack would come from right-wing Israelis, while 34% believed it would come from left-wing Israelis. 77% of right-wing respondents stated that they believed such an attack would come from the right-wing bloc.