Haredi MKs Gafni, Porush cover faces as Ohana thanks his husband

United Torah Judaism MKs Meir Porush and Moshe Gafni covered their faces and turned away during the inauguratory speech of new Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a gay man, on Thursday.

Ohana became the highest ranking LGBTQ+ member of Knesset when he was approved as the new Knesset speaker, shortly before the new government was voted in.

גפני ופרוש הורידו את הראש במכוון במהלך נאומו של יו״ר הכנסת אמיר אוחנה pic.twitter.com/Nvpc7AdmGD — יקי אדמקר (@YakiAdamker) December 29, 2022

According to Walla reporter Yaki Adamker, Porush expressed outrage to Gafni concerning Ohana's words during the speech saying "What is this?"

While Haredi MKs took part in the vote to approve Ohana's position on Thursday, in 2015 they walked out of the plenum when he was sworn in as a new member of Knesset.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, December 29, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

LGBTQ+ activists outraged at Ohana's silence in face of allies' homophobia

LGBTQ+ activists have expressed outrage at Ohana's silence concerning anti-LGBTQ+ statements made by a number of his coalition partners in recent days and weeks.

During his speech on Thursday, Ohana promised that "this Knesset will not harm any child or family. Period." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made similar promises in recent weeks.

Despite the promises Netanyahu, the leader of Ohana's party, signed a coalition agreement with the Religious Zionist party this week promising to allow discrimination in the provision of products and services for "religious reasons."

Religious Zionist MKs Orit Struck and Simcha Rothman made statements in recent weeks stating that they wanted the discrimination law in Israel amended to allow doctors to refuse service to LGBTQ+ people and single women and to allow hotels to refuse entry to LGBTQ+ people.