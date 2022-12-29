The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Haredi MKs Gafni, Porush cover faces as Ohana thanks his husband

Porush reportedly expressed outrage to Gafni concerning Ohana's words during the speech saying "What is this?"

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 17:27
Israeli MKs of the United Torah Judaism party Meir Porush reacts as he sits in the plenum as the Knesset approves Yesh Atid's draft bill on first reading early Tuesday morning, in the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, early July 23, 2013 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli MKs of the United Torah Judaism party Meir Porush reacts as he sits in the plenum as the Knesset approves Yesh Atid's draft bill on first reading early Tuesday morning, in the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, early July 23, 2013
(photo credit: FLASH90)

United Torah Judaism MKs Meir Porush and Moshe Gafni covered their faces and turned away during the inauguratory speech of new Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a gay man, on Thursday.

Ohana became the highest ranking LGBTQ+ member of Knesset when he was approved as the new Knesset speaker, shortly before the new government was voted in.

According to Walla reporter Yaki Adamker, Porush expressed outrage to Gafni concerning Ohana's words during the speech saying "What is this?"

While Haredi MKs took part in the vote to approve Ohana's position on Thursday, in 2015 they walked out of the plenum when he was sworn in as a new member of Knesset.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, December 29, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, December 29, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

LGBTQ+ activists outraged at Ohana's silence in face of allies' homophobia

LGBTQ+ activists have expressed outrage at Ohana's silence concerning anti-LGBTQ+ statements made by a number of his coalition partners in recent days and weeks.

During his speech on Thursday, Ohana promised that "this Knesset will not harm any child or family. Period." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made similar promises in recent weeks.

Despite the promises Netanyahu, the leader of Ohana's party, signed a coalition agreement with the Religious Zionist party this week promising to allow discrimination in the provision of products and services for "religious reasons."

Religious Zionist MKs Orit Struck and Simcha Rothman made statements in recent weeks stating that they wanted the discrimination law in Israel amended to allow doctors to refuse service to LGBTQ+ people and single women and to allow hotels to refuse entry to LGBTQ+ people.



Tags Knesset haredim Amir Ohana homophobia LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by