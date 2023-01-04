The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Dramatic legal reforms to be announced tonight

Yariv Levin published his plan for reform of the legal system before an evening press conference and one day before the High Court will hear the case against Aryeh Deri.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 17:04

Updated: JANUARY 4, 2023 17:20
Interior and Health Arye Deri is seen in Jerusalem on January 1, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Interior and Health Arye Deri is seen in Jerusalem on January 1, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Justice Minister MK Yariv Levin published his plan for reform of the legal system ahead of an evening press conference on Wednesday, and a day before the High Court will hear the case against Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri's appointment as a minister – a highly contentious issue that could lead to a clash between the executive and legislative branches and the judicial branch of Israel's governing system.

According to the plan, which was reported ahead of the 8:00 p.m. press conference by Channel 12, the makeup of the Judicial Appointments Committee will change in order to give politicians a majority. The nine-person committee's current makeup includes three High Court justices, four politicians - one of whom is the Justice Minister, and two representatives of the Israeli Bar Association (IBA). There needs to be a majority of at least seven votes in order to approve an appointment.

Levin's proposal is to replace the two IBA representatives in favor of two more politicians, one from the government and another from the Knesset. This would give politicians a 5-4 majority, but still enable the three high court justices' veto power.

A second part of the plan is an Override Clause with a majority of 61 MKs, and the High Court will be prohibited from blocking Basic Laws. This will essentially enable any coalition to override High Court decisions. It is not clear from the report whether the clause will apply to all High Court decisions or only to its decisions to cancel laws.

A third part of the plan is to cancel the "legal unreasonableness" factor, which the High Court can use to cancel decisions made by the government due to it being "extremely" unreasonable.

Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Announced a day before High Court can use this to block Deri's appointment

The plan was announced just a day before the High Court may use this exact factor to block Deri's appointment as Health and Interior Minister. Deri was given a one-year suspended jail sentence in January 2022. Jail sentences bar citizens from serving as ministers for seven years if their actions included moral turpitude. The Central Election Committee (CEC) chairman, who is a High Court justice, was supposed to decide whether or not his actions included moral turpitude – but the Knesset last week passed a law so that it only applied to actual, and not suspended, jail sentences, thus avoiding the CEC chair's decision.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid responded on Twitter, "Not only will we fight in any way possible against every single one of the steps that Levin announces tonight, I am declaring in advance that we will cancel them on the day we return to govern. Whoever conducts a one-sided revolution of Israel's governing system, need to know that we are not committed to it in any way." 

Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli published a video in which she said, "This is not how a government behaves - it is how a mafia behaves. If anyone had any doubts about the intentions of this government's 'legal reforms', Yariv Levin comes and puts a gun on the table the day before the Supreme Court debate on the appointment of the convict Aryeh Deri. Right-wing voters, this is not what you voted for, not for them taking away the protection that the Supreme Court gives you."



Tags aryeh deri Shas high court of justice Yariv Levin
