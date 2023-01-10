The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Smotrich publishes draft to cancel disposable utensil tax

Having had his eye on the tax’s cancellation for a while, Smotrich has moved to follow through on his goal, and will likely target a tax on soft drinks next.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 14:44
Religious Zionist head Bezalel Smotrich attends a discussion in the Israeli parliament on the TV-show "Shtula" (Double agent), airing on Israeli TV, November 21, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Religious Zionist head Bezalel Smotrich attends a discussion in the Israeli parliament on the TV-show "Shtula" (Double agent), airing on Israeli TV, November 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has published for public comment a draft decree canceling the tax imposed on disposable utensils until the end of 2023, with the expectation that the cancellation of the tax will lower the end price of said products for consumers.

The tax being eyed for cancellation was enacted under the authority of former Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman in November 2021, in order to reduce the use of disposable plastic utensils. A purchase tax of 11 NIS per kg was imposed on plastic utensils and 3.3 NIS per kg on disposable paper utensils containing plastic.

The response to the tax was mixed, with heavy criticism coming from Israel’s Haredi community, which relies heavily on disposable cutlery and dishes. United Torah Judaism MK and Knesset Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni claimed that the taxes were intended “first and foremost to harm the haredi public.”

As well, there was significant outcry from Israel’s small business restaurant owners, who felt that the tax was a significant hurdle to overcome during the ongoing period of takeaway food orders that was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I understand that it’s to combat the global [climate] issue, that’s good, I understand,” said one Carcur-based coffee shop owner. Despite the tax’s good intentions, however, “It’s not making people purchase any less.”

Environmentalists were also unimpressed with the tax’s implementation, claiming that it only hindered lower-class populations and neglected to cull the issue at its source.

ISRAEL HAS enforced a tax on plastic bags since 2017. (credit: VOLODYMYR HRYSHCHENKO/UNSPLASH) ISRAEL HAS enforced a tax on plastic bags since 2017. (credit: VOLODYMYR HRYSHCHENKO/UNSPLASH)

“In general, environmental regulation [...] is a positive regulation. This is especially true in Israel, where waste rates are among the highest in Western countries,” said Meital Peleg Mizrachi, a Consumption and Environmental Justice researcher in the department of Public Policy at Tel Aviv University. “However, in the case of disposable plastic, proper and good regulation is legislation that prohibits the use of disposable plastic and does not dissolve its use.”

“Taxation on disposable plastic is portrayed as taxation that harms the weaker sections and allows those with economic capabilities to continue to pollute unhindered,” she said.

Soft Drink Tax is the next to go

Besides the cancellation of the utensil tax, Smotrich also intends to cancel a tax on the price of soft beverages which was put into place by Liberman in early 2022.

Intended to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks and thereby stem the abundance of diabetes within Israel — which, according to the Taub Center, is among the highest in the developed world — the tax has been a primary point of interest for Smotrich. Last week, the Finance Minister instructed his ministry to prepare directives to cancel the tax.

Criticizing Smotrich’s decision, former Environmental Protection minister and current Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg stated that the cancellation of the soft drink and disposable utensil taxes “will contribute only to pollution and disease.”

“The new government is allowing petty politics to destroy the environment and health. Instead of moving forward, this decision brings us back light years,” Zandberg said, calling on new Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman to “decisively oppose this harmful move.”



Tags israeli taxes taxes plastic Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by