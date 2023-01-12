The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
'Unqualified' Transportation Ministry D-G candidate appointed as co-deputy

Moshe Benzaken was deemed unqualified for ministry director-general by the Public Service Senior Appointments Advisory Committee.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 09:00
Transportation Minister Miri Regev seen with Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meetingat the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Transportation Minister Miri Regev seen with Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meetingat the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Transportation Minister Miri Regev's candidate for the ministry's director-general Moshe Benzaken was appointed to co-deputy director-general alongside Avner Floor on Thursday, according to the ministry's spokesperson.

Regev's intention to appoint Benzaken as director-general was met with much criticism and pushback from people across the political arena and the courts due after the Public Service Senior Appointments Advisory Committee deemed him unqualified for the job. The committee refused to change its mind after Regev appealed and Benzaken was reevaluated.

Benzaken came under fire last week when a Facebook post he wrote surfaced in which he claimed that soldier Roi Klein who jumped on a grenade to save his friends' lives in the Second Lebanon War was not a hero and risked his friends' lives.

Have Regev and Benzaken worked together before?

In the past, Benzaken worked with Regev as her chief of staff. Now, however, he will begin his new job as the co-deputy director-general.

"I congratulate Moshe on his appointment and I'm sure that together, we will succeed," said Regev. "It's not a secret that I thought he was suitable for director-general, but for now, after it turns out that the High Court of Justice is expected to disqualify the appointment and harm his good name, I have decided to accept his request to be co-deputy director-general and I have no doubt that he will continue to advance in public service in the future."

Miri Regev (credit: REUTERS)Miri Regev (credit: REUTERS)

She added that "the unequivocal support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government's ministers who were ready to vote in support of the appointment proves that we are here to govern. I won't allow the High Court the pleasure of criticizing me and the government from its ivory tower. I intend to act as I said in the government meeting and lead to canceling the need for the approval of an appointments committee to disqualify candidates that meet all the requirements."



Tags Israel miri regev government transportation
