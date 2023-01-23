Culture Min: I never considered canceling events on Shabbat

Culture and Sports Minister MK Miki Zohar defended himself against critics who blasted him for freezing subsidized cultural events on Shabbat during an interview on KAN Reshet Bet on Tuesday morning.

"From the founding of the state, there is a status quo in Israel which, unfortunately, the outgoing minister violated last year and for the first time in the history of the Culture and Sports Ministry, decided to actively initiate an activity that takes place precisely on the Shabbat. Which had never taken place.

Upholding the status quo

"Just as no official government body in Israel initiates an activity on Shabbat, neither will the Culture and Sports Ministry initiate an activity on Shabbat," Zohar said.

Zohar further explained his actions in a series of tweets, saying: "So after the false media spin, here is the truth as it is. I have never said or considered canceling events or denying funding to cultural institutions operating on Shabbat.

"On the contrary, when I took office I made it clear unequivocally that we would preserve the status quo and the freedom of the citizens of Israel and, among other things, I also made it clear that I will not interfere with the soccer games on Saturday."

"I am sorry that some of the media cooperate with the false spins of opposition parties in order to scare the public instead of reflecting the truth," Zohar concluded.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid criticized Zohar's plans and tweeted in support of one of the initiatives that is threatened by them. "Israeli Shabbat is an initiative for the unity of Israel. It doesn't hurt anyone, it respects Shabbat, Israeli culture and Jewish tradition. Its cancellation is an attack on the periphery and is religious coercion of the worst kind. I call on Minister Miki Zohar to rescind the decision to prevent another rift in the people of Israel," Lapid wrote.

The announcement

Zohar had announced the freezing of subsidized projects that take place on Shabbat, including the "Israeli Shabbat" initiative.

The Israeli Shabbat initiative provides free entry into a number of heritage sites, museums and cultural events around the country on Fridays and Saturdays and was launched in March 2021 under then culture minister Chili Trooper.

Trooper expressed concerns about the freezing of the Israeli Shabbat initiative, writing on Facebook on Sunday that "those who value heritage and culture should make it accessible to all of Israeli society."