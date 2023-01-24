The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Tiberias man indicted for Netanyahu trial witness harassment

A 60-year-old man from Tiberias published a series of tweets calling for a key witness in Netanyahu's corruption trials to be stopped.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 18:11
Hadas Klein, aide to Arnon Milchan, arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 5, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Hadas Klein, aide to Arnon Milchan, arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 5, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A Tiberias man was indicted for harassing a key witness in one of the ongoing corruption trials of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Attorney-General's office announced on Monday.

Just over a month after Hadas Klein, aide of billionaire tycoon Arnon Milchan, gave her testimony in Case 1000, Meachem Raviv, 60, published a series of tweets calling for her to be stopped.

"From one testimony to another, it turns out that the wickedness of the filthy Hadas Klein...is growing at a pace that is getting faster and faster and must be stopped, otherwise it may spread just like the exponential spread of the deadly corona pandemic," read one tweet.

"Damned Klein, she and every member of her group who dealt false accusations against Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu," said Raviv in another.

Klein filed a complaint with the police when she encountered the statements.

Klein has been harassed before

Hadas Klein arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Hadas Klein arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The A-G's office noted that this indictment followed four other indictments two months ago of defendants that harassed Klein as well as Nir Hefetz, another state witness in Case 1000, also known as the “Illegal Gifts Affair.”

Journalist-activist Eli Tzipori was probed for incitement against Klein in August, after reportedly verbally accosting her and publishing photos of her house.

Klein had given testimony that Netanyahu had made direct requests for gifts from Milchan for his wife. She also testified that Netanyahu had helped Milchan extend tax exemptions, extend his US visa, in exchange for expensive gifts such as cigars and champagne. Netanyahu is accused of breach of trust while he was prime minister.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



