The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

New Deri Law to be joint proposal of the entire coalition

The proposed amendment will be the second amendment to a Basic Law intended to enable Deri to serve as a minister.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 12:35
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri at a party meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri at a party meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The coalition had all of its members sign as co-authors of the new law proposal that will enable Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri to return to his positions as Interior and Health Minister, a source in Shas confirmed on Tuesday.

The bill, an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, proposes to block the High Court of Justice's ability to intervene in the prime minister's prerogative to appoint ministers.

This would enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reappoint Deri, after the court on January 18 ruled that he must fire Deri due to the "extreme unreasonableness" of his appointment despite three criminal convictions.

A joint proposal by all members

Groups of MKs may propose bills together. Although the text, which was leaked to the press on Monday, was composed by a team of lawyers headed by Shas MK Moshe Arbel, the coalition on Monday began to gather signatures in order to make the bill a joint proposal of every member of the coalition, other than MKs who are ministers or deputy ministers, the source said.

The coalition hopes that this indication of wide consensus will sway the High Court from blocking the law, should it be appealed.

Shas leader Arye Deri and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, on January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Shas leader Arye Deri and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, on January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The High Court has never blocked amendments to Basic Laws, but has said in previous rulings that it had the power to do so if the Knesset abused its power as the body responsible for drafting Israel's constitution.

The law proposal, should it be appealed, may be the first time that the court will address the question of what exactly constitutes an abuse of power, and in this case – whether a constitutional amendment intended solely to enable Deri to serve is valid.

The coalition thus is hoping that the fact that the entire coalition supports the bill will dissuade the court from blocking it.

Likud MK Danny Danon reportedly was the only MK who did not agree to sign the bill immediately, but he eventually signed as well.

The bill's text

The bill's text, as was revealed on Monday, says:

"There will not be judicial review by any level of court about any matter connected to, or resulting from, the appointing a minister and removing him from his position, save for the appointment meeting the conditions of eligibility set out in section 6a and 6c alone."

6a requires the minister to be a resident and citizen of the State of Israel. 6c says that a person who committed a crime that includes moral turpitude must wait seven years to serve as a minister. The coalition already amended this law in December so that it does not apply to Deri, which allowed Netanyahu to appoint him in the first place.

The proposed amendment will thus be the second amendment to a Basic Law intended to enable Deri to serve as a minister.

The accompanying text that explains the law, argues that the appointment and removal of ministers is at the "heart of democratic activity," and therefore should not be put up for judicial review. High Court rulings over the years added new qualifications to the explicit list laid out in the law, and this led to "uncertainty regarding the fulfillment of the voter's wishes, and sometimes even bending the voter's will to that of the government."

The law therefore proposes to block the court from examining the "reasonableness" or any other aspect of a minister's appointment, save for the qualifications written explicitly in the law.



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu high court of justice danny danon Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by