Smotrich doubles penalties for pay-for-slay, withholds NIS 100m.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed an order doubling the sum Israel deducts from the Palestinian Authority tax fees to protest its policy of providing financial stipends to terrorists, known in Israel as pay-for-slay.

“Yesterday I signed an order doubling the amount,” he said in a notice he sent out to the press on Thursday morning, explaining why NIS 100 million was withheld.

“The PA finances terrorists and the State of Israel is saying 'enough,'” he stated.

“Israeli citizens will not be part of the farce,” he added.

The move came just one day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take any steps that would weaken the PA.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem on January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The move was in line with the security cabinet decision from last week to increase the deductions that Israel takes from the tax fees with Israel collects on behalf of the PA and then transfers to it.

The PA's push to garner support at the UN

Israel took that step to protest the PA’s successful push at the United Nations, which ended in the submission of a request that the International Court of Justice renders an advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s occupation.

But it also used that moment to underscore its opposition to the PA practice of providing monthly stipends to terrorists and their family members.

Aside from doubling the reduction of that sum from the tax fees, Netanyahu’s new government has also pursued legislation that would allow it to expel any Israeli citizen or resident who accepts those fees.

Smotrich also deduced from the tax fees NIS 200,000 that will be transferred to bereaved Israeli families, who lost loved ones in terror attacks. The move was based both on the security cabinet decision in the execution of a court ruling.