The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Smotrich doubles penalties for pay-for-slay, withholds NIS 100m.

“Yesterday I signed an order doubling the amount,” Smotrich said in a notice he sent out to the press on Thursday morning.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 11:58
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families at the Israeli Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families at the Israeli Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed an order doubling the sum Israel deducts from the Palestinian Authority tax fees to protest its policy of providing financial stipends to terrorists, known in Israel as pay-for-slay.

“Yesterday I signed an order doubling the amount,” he said in a notice he sent out to the press on Thursday morning, explaining why NIS 100 million was withheld.

“The PA finances terrorists and the State of Israel is saying 'enough,'” he stated.

“Israeli citizens will not be part of the farce,” he added.

The move came just one day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take any steps that would weaken the PA.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem on January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem on January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The move was in line with the security cabinet decision from last week to increase the deductions that Israel takes from the tax fees with Israel collects on behalf of the PA and then transfers to it.

The PA's push to garner support at the UN

Israel took that step to protest the PA’s successful push at the United Nations, which ended in the submission of a request that the International Court of Justice renders an advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s occupation.

But it also used that moment to underscore its opposition to the PA practice of providing monthly stipends to terrorists and their family members.

Aside from doubling the reduction of that sum from the tax fees, Netanyahu’s new government has also pursued legislation that would allow it to expel any Israeli citizen or resident who accepts those fees. 

Smotrich also deduced from the tax fees NIS 200,000 that will be transferred to bereaved Israeli families, who lost loved ones in terror attacks. The move was based both on the security cabinet decision in the execution of a court ruling.



Tags Palestinian Authority taxes Bezalel Smotrich pay for slay Antony Blinken
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by