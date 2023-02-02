Netanyahu inaugurates Chadian embassy in Israel before flying to Paris

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped inaugurate the opening of Chad’s first-ever embassy in Israel on Thursday before flying later in the day to Paris for his first foreign visit since returning to office in late December.

"We are strengthening our friendship and our common interests in pursuing peace, security and prosperity," Netanyahu told the Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby who is in Israel to mark the historic moment for both countries.

"We had excellent discussions yesterday,” Netanyahu told Deby, noting that opening an embassy would the two countries strengthen their bilateral ties.

"I welcome you and I hope to see you again in Chad," Netanyahu said hinting at a second visit to the Muslim-majority African country.

Netanyahu's previous visit to Chad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is greeted by Chad's President Idriss Deby upon his arrival in N'Djamena, Chad January 20, 2019 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

During his last tenure as prime minister, he visited Chad in 2018, one year prior to transforming the covert ties between the two countries into public ones, as part of his push to strengthen Israel’s relationship with the African continent.

The normalization of Israeli-Chad relations, has been viewed as pathbreaking, when it comes to Israel’s ties in Africa and as well as setting a precedent for the 2020 Abraham Accords in which Israel normalized ties with four Arab states.

Common security threats have underpinned the relationship between the two countries and have been a component of Deby’s visit. He met on Thursday morning with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Chad has been active in combating terror groups in the Sahel region and Gallant spoke with him about the importance of weakening Iran and Hezbollah’s influence in that region.

“The dialogue we held today, reflects the growing winds of change seen in the Abraham Accords and that are also blowing towards the African continent,” Gallant said.

“I am confident that our developing ties will contribute to both nations and to the wider region," he added.

Netanyahu also plans to discuss ways to counter the threat from Iran and its proxy group Hezbollah when he meets on Thursday night with French President Emmanuel Macron.