Judicial reform change offers concession – here’s why critics rejected

Legal reform critics rejected a concession in which a seat on the judge selection committee would be reserved for an opposition Knesset member in a new version of the draft Basic Law: Judiciary amendment submitted late Sunday night.

According to the draft revised by Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), in addition to the committee chairman and a coalition Knesset member, another Knesset representative would be elected by opposition factions.

The rest of the committee would be composed of the Justice Minister, two other ministers, the High Court of Justice president, and two judges. Five of the committee members would be part of the ruling coalition.

Former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar rejected the change, saying that "there is no fundamental change in MK Rothman's 'new' proposal. This is not only a coalition takeover of the committee for the selection of judges. In fact, the prime minister has a built-in majority in the committee, since he determines the ministers and, in fact, also who will be the chairman of the Knesset and the chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Knesset."

The draft holds that decisions on the judge selection committee are by majority vote, and those that abstain are not counted when considering majority opinion. In a revision made by Rothman late Thursday night, the legal quorum for committee meetings was lowered to five.

Referencing the provision that the selection committee, judges' candidacy was based on an agreement between the High Court president and justice minister, Sa'ar also said that "The representatives of the judges are also not theirs [the opposition] but that of the Justice Minister."

Sa'ar warned that in practice absorbed all authorities into the government, and would not restore the balance of powers but break that balance.

Black Robes Protest group

The Black Robes Protest group, comprised of private firm lawyers, also dismissed the revision saying it "illustrates the reality that the government is aiming for -- a country without an independent judicial system where the politicians choose the judges without any balance."

Protests erupted in the law committee itself on Monday morning, as Rothman gave his opening remarks. Young activists burst into the room, shouting "democracy, democracy, democracy."

"Nothing Which is more symbolic of both the conduct of the opposition and the type of 'democracy' that shuts people's mouths," said Rothman. "There is nothing more symbolic of the lack of respect for democracy and the lack of respect for the culture of discussion than what we have seen now, and the rather surprising support that this thuggish behavior received from the opposition representatives."