The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Judicial reform change offers concession – here’s why critics rejected

Former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar rejected the change, saying that "there is no fundamental change in MK Rothman's 'new' proposal.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 12:56
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Legal reform critics rejected a concession in which a seat on the judge selection committee would be reserved for an opposition Knesset member in a new version of the draft Basic Law: Judiciary amendment submitted late Sunday night.

According to the draft revised by Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), in addition to the committee chairman and a coalition Knesset member, another Knesset representative would be elected by opposition factions.

The rest of the committee would be composed of the Justice Minister, two other ministers, the High Court of Justice president, and two judges. Five of the committee members would be part of the ruling coalition.

Former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar rejected the change, saying that "there is no fundamental change in MK Rothman's 'new' proposal. This is not only a coalition takeover of the committee for the selection of judges. In fact, the prime minister has a built-in majority in the committee, since he determines the ministers and, in fact, also who will be the chairman of the Knesset and the chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Knesset."

The draft holds that decisions on the judge selection committee are by majority vote, and those that abstain are not counted when considering majority opinion. In a revision made by Rothman late Thursday night, the legal quorum for committee meetings was lowered to five.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the upcoming elections during an interview at Maariv's leaders' conference in collaboration with Walla! (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar commented on the upcoming elections during an interview at Maariv's leaders' conference in collaboration with Walla! (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Referencing the provision that the selection committee, judges' candidacy was based on an agreement between the High Court president and justice minister, Sa'ar also said that "The representatives of the judges are also not theirs [the opposition] but that of the Justice Minister."

Sa'ar warned that in practice absorbed all authorities into the government, and would not restore the balance of powers but break that balance.

Black Robes Protest group

The Black Robes Protest group, comprised of private firm lawyers, also dismissed the revision saying it "illustrates the reality that the government is aiming for -- a country without an independent judicial system where the politicians choose the judges without any balance."

Protests erupted in the law committee itself on Monday morning, as Rothman gave his opening remarks. Young activists burst into the room, shouting "democracy, democracy, democracy."

"Nothing Which is more symbolic of both the conduct of the opposition and the type of 'democracy' that shuts people's mouths," said Rothman. "There is nothing more symbolic of the lack of respect for democracy and the lack of respect for the culture of discussion than what we have seen now, and the rather surprising support that this thuggish behavior received from the opposition representatives."



Tags Knesset high court of justice reform Basic Law
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by